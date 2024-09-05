|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|30 Aug 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|26 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) as amended we would like to inform that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company will remain closed from Friday September 20 2024 to Thursday September 26 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 30th AGM of the Company and payment of dividend. A.G.M.& 0.5% Dividend (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 05.09.2024)
