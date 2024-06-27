|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|4 Jun 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|EGM 27/06/2024 Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on June 27, 2024 at 3.00 p.m. (IST) through video conferencing/other audio-visual means. Summary of Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on June 27, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.06.2024)
|EGM
|22 Apr 2024
|22 May 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on April 22, 2024. Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on May 22, 2024 at 3.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. We wish to inform you that there have been corrections as advised by the Stock Exchange (BSE) in the previously circulated Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 30.04.2024. Accordingly, the required corrections are carried out in Annexure - A to Disclosure as per SEBI (LODR) Regulations in the Explanatory Statement to the Notice and also in Item No. III and VI under disclosure of Item No:1 of Explanatory Statement to the Notice relating to Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBA) of GMVL and the same are enclosed herewith for your information and reference. We sincerely apologize for the confusion or inconvenience caused.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024) Corrigendum to the Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on May 22, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024) Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held today i.e. May 22, 2024 at 3.00 p.m. (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)
