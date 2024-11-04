Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Trucap Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Asset Cover details for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)

Appointment of M/s Khandelwal Kakani & Co., Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of three consecutive years, effective from ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting till conclusion of the 33rd Annual General Meeting.

Trucap Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1) the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. (2) Fund Raising by way of non-convertible debentures in one or more tranches on an annual basis through private placement. (3) The Notice of the 30th Annual General Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on August 13, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Trucap Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and 2. Recommendation of dividend for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on May 28, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Trucap Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising by way of preferential issue as per Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on April 22, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.04.2024)

