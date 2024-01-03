True Colors Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
18.96
0.47
0.47
0.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.5
14.14
5.9
0.49
Net Worth
55.46
14.61
6.37
0.64
Minority Interest
Debt
47.51
56.55
20.04
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.53
0.75
0
0
Total Liabilities
104.5
71.91
26.41
0.64
Fixed Assets
48.09
39.74
1.23
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.19
0.16
0.03
0
Networking Capital
48.96
26.97
24.58
0.04
Inventories
35.91
26.49
10.46
0.94
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
56.6
22.97
13.34
6.45
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.11
11.66
19.9
2.64
Sundry Creditors
-37.13
-24.72
-9.37
-7.9
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-13.53
-9.43
-9.75
-2.09
Cash
7.26
5.05
0.57
0.62
Total Assets
104.5
71.92
26.41
0.66
