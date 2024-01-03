iifl-logo

True Colors Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

18.96

0.47

0.47

0.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.5

14.14

5.9

0.49

Net Worth

55.46

14.61

6.37

0.64

Minority Interest

Debt

47.51

56.55

20.04

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.53

0.75

0

0

Total Liabilities

104.5

71.91

26.41

0.64

Fixed Assets

48.09

39.74

1.23

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.19

0.16

0.03

0

Networking Capital

48.96

26.97

24.58

0.04

Inventories

35.91

26.49

10.46

0.94

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

56.6

22.97

13.34

6.45

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7.11

11.66

19.9

2.64

Sundry Creditors

-37.13

-24.72

-9.37

-7.9

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-13.53

-9.43

-9.75

-2.09

Cash

7.26

5.05

0.57

0.62

Total Assets

104.5

71.92

26.41

0.66

