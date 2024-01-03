True Colors Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,402.6
|121.77
|2,77,303.46
|504.04
|0.05
|5,875.6
|231.32
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,077.9
|351.11
|48,588.97
|23.46
|0.05
|186.97
|40.37
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
800.7
|64.94
|28,104.57
|69.18
|1
|836.61
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
292.35
|15.35
|22,855.18
|200.21
|2.33
|12,757.28
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
623.9
|141.15
|13,781.02
|16.04
|0.24
|281.93
|67.52
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.