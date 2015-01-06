Turbotech Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
24
24
24
24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.83
-0.75
-0.62
-0.51
Net Worth
23.17
23.25
23.38
23.49
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.03
2.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
23.17
23.25
23.41
25.89
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
22.41
22.52
15.58
24.86
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.6
0.67
7.77
0
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.62
0.67
7.77
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
0
0
0
Cash
0.16
0.07
0.06
1.03
Total Assets
23.17
23.26
23.41
25.89
