Turbotech Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-0.08
-0.12
-0.1
-0.03
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.06
-7.05
6.62
1.02
Other operating items
Operating
-0.07
-7.22
6.46
0.97
Capital expenditure
0
-0.1
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.07
-7.32
6.46
0.97
Equity raised
-1.49
-1.24
-1.02
-0.94
Investing
-0.1
6.94
-9.28
12.21
Financing
0
0.03
2.43
7.14
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.67
-1.59
-1.4
19.38
