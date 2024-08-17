Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹1.85
Prev. Close₹1.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.48
Day's High₹1.85
Day's Low₹1.85
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.44
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
24
24
24
24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.83
-0.75
-0.62
-0.51
Net Worth
23.17
23.25
23.38
23.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.04
-0.02
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-0.08
-0.12
-0.1
-0.03
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.06
-7.05
6.62
1.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-48.58
44.2
51.33
17.51
EBIT growth
-31.29
23.1
165.98
16.39
Net profit growth
-31.29
23.1
165.12
16.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Pratik Rameshchandra Shah
Director
Arun Bhanubhai Vaghasiya
Director
Alimehdi Sajjd Noorani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Turbotech Engineering Ltd
Summary
Etiam Technologies Ltd has been engaged in Financial & Investment services. The name of the company has been changed during the May 2004,from Etiam Technologies Ltd to Turbotech Engineering Ltd.
