Turbotech Engineering Ltd Management Discussions

Annexure to Directors Report

Outlook:

The company is confident in spite of the possible recessionary conditions in the industry it will perform better in view of the strong fundamentals of the Indian companies and hope to improve its Turnover.

Internal Controls Systems and their adequacy:

The company has adequate internal control systems to ensure operational efficiency, protection and conservation of resources, accuracy and promptness in financial reporting and compliance of law and regulations. The internal control system is supported by the internal audit process. The Internal Auditor reviews and ensuresthat the audit observations are acted upon. The Audit Committee of the Board reviews the Internal Audit reports and the adequacy and effectiveness of internal controls.

Human Resources

The relationship with the employees continues to be cordial. The Company recognizes the importance and contribution of its employees for its growth and development and constantly endeavorsto train nurture and groom its people The Companyputs emphasison attracting and retaining the right talent. The company places emphasis on training and development of employeesat all levels and has introduced methods and practices for Human Resource Development.

Cautionary Statement:

Statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis describing the companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be forward looking statement within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied.