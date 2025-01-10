To the Members of TVS Holdings Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of TVS Holdings Limited (erstwhile Sundaram-Clayton Limited) ("the Company"), having its registered office at "Chaitanya", No.12, Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai - 600 006, Tamil Nadu which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the Material accounting policy and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income , its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Accounting for Demerger Principal Audit Procedures TVS Holdings Limited (erstwhile Sundaram-Clayton Limited) has demerged its Die Cast division into Sundaram-Clayton DCD limited pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement (the Scheme") approved by the Honble "National Company Law Our audit procedures included following: Tribunal, Chennai bench, vide its order dated 6th March 2023. As part of scheme the company transferred and vested demerged undertaking into Sundaram a. Read and assessed the final Scheme and the final order passed by the NCLT and submitted with the ROC; Clayton DCD Limited (Resulting Company) now known as Sundaram Clayton Limited effective 11th August 2023 b. Obtained an understanding and assessed the effectiveness of process followed by the management for recording the accounting treatment prescribed in the Scheme; The demerger has a significant impact on assets, liabilities, income, expense and reserves shown in the financial statements of the Company. c. Evaluated appropriateness of the accounting treatment followed by the management considering accounting principles prescribed in the The demerger is a Extraordinary transaction and the impact on the financial statements and judgment involved have ben considered as a Key Audit matter. Scheme and the requirements of the applicable accounting standards. d. Obtained and tested the managements working for arriving at the balances of assets and liabilities of the demerged undertaking and treatment of reserves as per the Scheme; e. Evaluated the adequacy of presentation and disclosures made with respect to the accounting of the demerger transaction as per the Scheme in the financial statements

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Annual Report to the Shareholders but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report to the Shareholders is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those charged with governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit or loss (financial performance) changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance, a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter, or when in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 37(x) to the Standalone Financial Statements in respect of the composite of scheme Sanctioned and approved by National Company Law Tribunal, Chennai on 06th March 2023, the company transferred and vested the Demerged undertaking (as defined in Scheme) into Sundaram-Clayton DCD limited ("Resulting Company") now known as Sundaram-Clayton Limited, effective from 11th August 2023. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Further We draw attention to Note 37(xi) to the Standalone financial statements which states that the company has received certificate of Registration on 14th March 2024, as core Investment company consequent to which the Company commenced its operations as a core Investment company with effect from 14th March 2024. The Company has changed some of its accounting policies as compared to previous financial year to ensure compliance with the relevant RBI guidelines, and hence, the corresponding figures are not entirely comparable with those of the current year ended 31st March 2024. Further, the corresponding disclosures for the current financial year ended 31st March 2024 have been provided only to the extent such disclosures were applicable in the previous financial statements as well. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act; (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: (i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on the financial position in its standalone financial statements-Refer Note 37 (i) to the Standalone financial statements; (ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31st March 2024; (iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company; (iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) As stated in Note No.36 to the standalone financial statement dividend paid and declared during the year by the company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software Further, during our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of TVS Holdings Limited (erstwhile Sundaram-Clayton Limited) of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment, right-of-use assets and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification of the fixed assets is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.>

(c) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the standalone financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right- of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Discrepancies noticed on such physical verification, were less than 10% in aggregate for each class of inventory and have been properly dealt with in the books of account;

In respect of inventories with third parties, which have not been physically verified, there is a process of obtaining confirmation from such parties.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of $ 5 crore during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets and in our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company are in agreement with the books of accounts.

iii. The Company has made investments in companies during the year in respect of which:

(a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable;

(b) In our opinion, the investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not granted any loan or advances in the nature of loans hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year.

Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

The Company has not made investments in Firms and Limited Liability Partnerships during the year. Further the Company has not provided any security, guarantee or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of investments made.

The company has not granted loans or provided any security or guarantee.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the products manufactured by the Company.

We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of manufacture of products and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete; vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, Goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, to the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable;

(b) There are no dues in respect of income-tax, sales-tax, Goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value added tax that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except the following:

Nature of Duty / Tax under Dispute Nature of the Statute Period Forum where dispute is pending Amount Involved $ In Crore Income Tax Income Tax Act, 1961 AY 2008-09 Commissioner (Appeals) 2.63 Income Tax Income Tax Act, 1961 AY 2011-12 Commissioner (Appeals) 1.82 Income Tax Income Tax Act, 1961 AY 2018-19 Commissioner (Appeals) 1.41 Income Tax Income Tax Act, 1961 AY 2020-21 Commissioner (Appeals) 2.95 Income Tax Income Tax Act, 1961 AY 2022-23 Commissioner (Appeals) 0.71 Goods and Service Tax Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 FY 2017-18 Appellate Authority 0.79 Goods and Service Tax Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 FY 2018-19 Appellate Authority 1.03 Goods and Service Tax Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 FY 2019-20 Appellate Authority 2.30 Goods and Service Tax Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 FY 2020-21 Appellate Authority 0.47 Goods and Service Tax Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 FY 2021-22 Appellate Authority 1.03

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (Section 43 of 1961);

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any lender during the year;

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority;

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained;

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company;

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable;

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable;

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable;

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable;

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year;

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report;

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year;

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable;

xiii. In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the requisite details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable Ind AS;

xiv (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures;

In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company;

xvi. (a) The Company is required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and has obtained registration;

(b) The Company has conducted Non-banking Financial Activities with a Valid Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India;

(c) The Company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the RBI. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is registered with RBI and it continues to fulfil the criteria of a CIC;

(d) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC other than the Company;

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year;

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year;

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due;

xx. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us in respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of Section 135 of the Act.

This matter has been disclosed in note no. 37(iv) to the Standalone financial statements;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records, there are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of Section 135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in note no. 37(iv) to the Standalone financial statements.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of TVS Holdings Limited (erstwhile Sundaram-Clayton Limited) of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of TVS Holdings Limited (erstwhile Sundaram-Clayton Limited) (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of

internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.