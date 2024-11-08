Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
74.45%
74.45%
74.45%
74.45%
74.45%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
12.93%
13%
13.5%
13.32%
13.55%
Non-Institutions
12.61%
12.53%
12.04%
12.21%
11.99%
Total Non-Promoter
25.54%
25.54%
25.54%
25.54%
25.54%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Standard Chartered Bank is spearheading the fundraising effort, which will also involve credit investors who may join the lending pool.Read More
TVSH is a Reserve Bank of India-registered Core Investment Company (CIC) that operates as a non-banking financial institution.Read More
TVS Holdings, formerly Sundaram Clayton Ltd SCL, is an auto component manufacturer headquartered in Chennai and a subsidiary of the TVS Group.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.Read More
