TVS Holdings Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
21,439.67
19,584.22
19,654.56
16,219.55
16,628.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
21,439.67
19,584.22
19,654.56
16,219.55
16,628.92
Other Operating Income
590.42
472.76
536.04
813.05
0
Other Income
15.27
17.27
17.17
33.2
84.46
Total Income
22,045.36
20,074.25
20,207.77
17,065.8
16,713.38
Total Expenditure
18,861.43
17,061.11
17,361.26
14,814.87
14,540.68
PBIDT
3,183.93
3,013.14
2,846.51
2,250.93
2,172.7
Interest
1,042.1
1,049.52
993.72
772.26
652.23
PBDT
2,141.83
1,963.62
1,852.79
1,478.67
1,520.47
Depreciation
508.18
513.85
516.14
525.59
460.23
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
629.74
561.23
536.62
383.34
380.33
Deferred Tax
-75.93
-27.12
-66.69
-43.15
-40.37
Reported Profit After Tax
1,079.84
915.66
866.72
612.89
720.28
Minority Interest After NP
584.68
539.63
442.36
335.5
348.02
Net Profit after Minority Interest
495.16
376.03
424.36
277.39
372.26
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-3.03
46.34
27.26
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
495.16
376.03
427.39
231.05
345
EPS (Unit Curr.)
244.74
185.79
209.75
137.05
184
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.12
10.12
10.12
10.12
10.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.85
15.38
14.48
13.87
13.06
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
5.03
4.67
4.4
3.77
4.33
Standard Chartered Bank is spearheading the fundraising effort, which will also involve credit investors who may join the lending pool.Read More
TVSH is a Reserve Bank of India-registered Core Investment Company (CIC) that operates as a non-banking financial institution.Read More
TVS Holdings, formerly Sundaram Clayton Ltd SCL, is an auto component manufacturer headquartered in Chennai and a subsidiary of the TVS Group.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.Read More
