Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,743.27
1,176.91
1,324.34
1,642.96
yoy growth (%)
48.12
-11.13
-19.39
17.81
Raw materials
-865.92
-550.8
-618.41
-814.07
As % of sales
49.67
46.8
46.69
49.54
Employee costs
-206.13
-189.68
-221.49
-249.89
As % of sales
11.82
16.11
16.72
15.2
Other costs
-440.27
-285.98
-346.62
-565.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.25
24.29
26.17
34.43
Operating profit
230.95
150.45
137.82
13.17
OPM
13.24
12.78
10.4
0.8
Depreciation
-101.74
-77.9
-92.65
-73.08
Interest expense
-44.91
-47.62
-55.4
-33.7
Other income
93.59
111.17
99.8
94.45
Profit before tax
177.89
136.1
89.56
0.83
Taxes
-23.8
-47.26
-0.47
54.08
Tax rate
-13.37
-34.72
-0.52
6,438.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
154.09
88.84
89.09
54.92
Exceptional items
2,122.6
-13
-20.4
0
Net profit
2,276.69
75.84
68.7
54.92
yoy growth (%)
2,901.96
10.39
25.09
-47.98
NPM
130.59
6.44
5.18
3.34
Standard Chartered Bank is spearheading the fundraising effort, which will also involve credit investors who may join the lending pool.Read More
TVSH is a Reserve Bank of India-registered Core Investment Company (CIC) that operates as a non-banking financial institution.Read More
TVS Holdings, formerly Sundaram Clayton Ltd SCL, is an auto component manufacturer headquartered in Chennai and a subsidiary of the TVS Group.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.