TVS Holdings Ltd Share Price

9,760.45
(0.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:04:52 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9,806.65
  • Day's High9,837.95
  • 52 Wk High15,137.45
  • Prev. Close9,727.85
  • Day's Low9,658.3
  • 52 Wk Low 7,800.05
  • Turnover (lac)351.08
  • P/E77.94
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value728.95
  • EPS125.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19,747.44
  • Div. Yield0.96
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

TVS Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

9,806.65

Prev. Close

9,727.85

Turnover(Lac.)

351.08

Day's High

9,837.95

Day's Low

9,658.3

52 Week's High

15,137.45

52 Week's Low

7,800.05

Book Value

728.95

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19,747.44

P/E

77.94

EPS

125.07

Divi. Yield

0.96

TVS Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 94

Record Date: 02 Apr, 2024

arrow

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 May, 2024

arrow

TVS Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

TVS Mobility plans Rs 2,000 crore fundraising

TVS Mobility plans Rs 2,000 crore fundraising

8 Nov 2024|11:46 AM

Standard Chartered Bank is spearheading the fundraising effort, which will also involve credit investors who may join the lending pool.

TVS Holdings gets CCI clearance to acquire stakes in Home Credit

TVS Holdings gets CCI clearance to acquire stakes in Home Credit

25 Sep 2024|12:03 PM

TVSH is a Reserve Bank of India-registered Core Investment Company (CIC) that operates as a non-banking financial institution.

TVS Holdings picks up 100% stake in arm TVS Digital

TVS Holdings picks up 100% stake in arm TVS Digital

17 Sep 2024|02:36 PM

TVS Holdings, formerly Sundaram Clayton Ltd SCL, is an auto component manufacturer headquartered in Chennai and a subsidiary of the TVS Group.

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

17 Sep 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

TVS Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:23 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.45%

Non-Promoter- 12.93%

Institutions: 12.93%

Non-Institutions: 12.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

TVS Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.12

10.12

10.12

10.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,439.45

700.43

2,890.24

705.76

Net Worth

1,449.57

710.55

2,900.36

715.88

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,743.27

1,176.91

1,324.34

1,642.96

yoy growth (%)

48.12

-11.13

-19.39

17.81

Raw materials

-865.92

-550.8

-618.41

-814.07

As % of sales

49.67

46.8

46.69

49.54

Employee costs

-206.13

-189.68

-221.49

-249.89

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

177.89

136.1

89.56

0.83

Depreciation

-101.74

-77.9

-92.65

-73.08

Tax paid

-23.8

-47.26

-0.47

54.08

Working capital

2,307.51

-1.94

-25.23

63.53

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

48.12

-11.13

-19.39

17.81

Op profit growth

53.5

9.16

946.46

-90.04

EBIT growth

21.27

26.72

319.71

-76.33

Net profit growth

2,901.96

10.39

25.09

-47.98

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

39,238.78

32,848.47

25,590.65

20,298.73

19,858.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

39,238.78

32,848.47

25,590.65

20,298.73

19,858.74

Other Operating Income

1,008.8

813.05

0

0

0

Other Income

34.44

117.66

37.95

62.95

56.17

View Annually Results

TVS Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT TVS Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Venu Srinivasan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

R Raja Prakash

Managing Director

Sudarshan Venu

Non Executive Director

R Gopalan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sasikala Varadachari

Director & Group CFO

KUPPUSAMY IYENGAR GOPALADESIKAN

Independent Director

C R Dua

Independent Director

Anuj Shah

Independent Director

Timm Tiller

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TVS Holdings Ltd

Summary

TVS Holdings Limited was originally incorporated as Sundaram-Clayton Limited on May 24, 1962. The Company was manufacturing non-ferrous gravity and pressure die castings to automotive and non-automotive sector. Pursuant to the Scheme of Demerger, the Companys business of manufacturing activity (die castings) was transferred to Sundaram-Clayton Limited and the name of the Company was changed to TVS Holdings Limited on July 17, 2023. Post the Composite Scheme of Demerger, Company is mainly into trading business of automotive components and investing activities.The Company received the Certificate of Registration dated 14 March, 2024 from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and commenced Non-Banking Financial activity thereon. The Company is a Non-Deposit taking Core Investment Company and is categorised as NBFC - Core Investment Company (NBFC-CIC) dated February 22, 2019. Effective 01 October 2022, the Company has been categorised as NBFC-Middle Layer under the RBI Scale Based Regulation dated 22 October 2021.TVS Holdings, a part of the $6.5 billion TVS Group, has been one of the largest automotive and auto components manufacturing and distribution groups in India. The Company manufactures non-ferrous gravity and pressure die castings. It has 4 manufacturing plants located in Tamil Nadu. It is also the Holding Company for TVS Motor Company Limited which is Indias third largest manufacturer of two-wheelers and a flagship of the TVS Group.Company entered into a licence and technical
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the TVS Holdings Ltd share price today?

The TVS Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9760.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of TVS Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TVS Holdings Ltd is ₹19747.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TVS Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TVS Holdings Ltd is 77.94 and 13.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TVS Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TVS Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TVS Holdings Ltd is ₹7800.05 and ₹15137.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TVS Holdings Ltd?

TVS Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.46%, 3 Years at 45.23%, 1 Year at 16.22%, 6 Month at -30.26%, 3 Month at -27.41% and 1 Month at -16.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TVS Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TVS Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.45 %
Institutions - 12.93 %
Public - 12.61 %

QUICKLINKS FOR TVS Holdings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

