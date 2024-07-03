Summary

TVS Holdings Limited was originally incorporated as Sundaram-Clayton Limited on May 24, 1962. The Company was manufacturing non-ferrous gravity and pressure die castings to automotive and non-automotive sector. Pursuant to the Scheme of Demerger, the Companys business of manufacturing activity (die castings) was transferred to Sundaram-Clayton Limited and the name of the Company was changed to TVS Holdings Limited on July 17, 2023. Post the Composite Scheme of Demerger, Company is mainly into trading business of automotive components and investing activities.The Company received the Certificate of Registration dated 14 March, 2024 from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and commenced Non-Banking Financial activity thereon. The Company is a Non-Deposit taking Core Investment Company and is categorised as NBFC - Core Investment Company (NBFC-CIC) dated February 22, 2019. Effective 01 October 2022, the Company has been categorised as NBFC-Middle Layer under the RBI Scale Based Regulation dated 22 October 2021.TVS Holdings, a part of the $6.5 billion TVS Group, has been one of the largest automotive and auto components manufacturing and distribution groups in India. The Company manufactures non-ferrous gravity and pressure die castings. It has 4 manufacturing plants located in Tamil Nadu. It is also the Holding Company for TVS Motor Company Limited which is Indias third largest manufacturer of two-wheelers and a flagship of the TVS Group.Company entered into a licence and technical

