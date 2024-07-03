SectorFinance
Open₹9,806.65
Prev. Close₹9,727.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹351.08
Day's High₹9,837.95
Day's Low₹9,658.3
52 Week's High₹15,137.45
52 Week's Low₹7,800.05
Book Value₹728.95
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19,747.44
P/E77.94
EPS125.07
Divi. Yield0.96
Standard Chartered Bank is spearheading the fundraising effort, which will also involve credit investors who may join the lending pool.Read More
TVSH is a Reserve Bank of India-registered Core Investment Company (CIC) that operates as a non-banking financial institution.Read More
TVS Holdings, formerly Sundaram Clayton Ltd SCL, is an auto component manufacturer headquartered in Chennai and a subsidiary of the TVS Group.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.12
10.12
10.12
10.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,439.45
700.43
2,890.24
705.76
Net Worth
1,449.57
710.55
2,900.36
715.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,743.27
1,176.91
1,324.34
1,642.96
yoy growth (%)
48.12
-11.13
-19.39
17.81
Raw materials
-865.92
-550.8
-618.41
-814.07
As % of sales
49.67
46.8
46.69
49.54
Employee costs
-206.13
-189.68
-221.49
-249.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
177.89
136.1
89.56
0.83
Depreciation
-101.74
-77.9
-92.65
-73.08
Tax paid
-23.8
-47.26
-0.47
54.08
Working capital
2,307.51
-1.94
-25.23
63.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
48.12
-11.13
-19.39
17.81
Op profit growth
53.5
9.16
946.46
-90.04
EBIT growth
21.27
26.72
319.71
-76.33
Net profit growth
2,901.96
10.39
25.09
-47.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
39,238.78
32,848.47
25,590.65
20,298.73
19,858.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
39,238.78
32,848.47
25,590.65
20,298.73
19,858.74
Other Operating Income
1,008.8
813.05
0
0
0
Other Income
34.44
117.66
37.95
62.95
56.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Venu Srinivasan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
R Raja Prakash
Managing Director
Sudarshan Venu
Non Executive Director
R Gopalan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sasikala Varadachari
Director & Group CFO
KUPPUSAMY IYENGAR GOPALADESIKAN
Independent Director
C R Dua
Independent Director
Anuj Shah
Independent Director
Timm Tiller
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by TVS Holdings Ltd
Summary
TVS Holdings Limited was originally incorporated as Sundaram-Clayton Limited on May 24, 1962. The Company was manufacturing non-ferrous gravity and pressure die castings to automotive and non-automotive sector. Pursuant to the Scheme of Demerger, the Companys business of manufacturing activity (die castings) was transferred to Sundaram-Clayton Limited and the name of the Company was changed to TVS Holdings Limited on July 17, 2023. Post the Composite Scheme of Demerger, Company is mainly into trading business of automotive components and investing activities.The Company received the Certificate of Registration dated 14 March, 2024 from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and commenced Non-Banking Financial activity thereon. The Company is a Non-Deposit taking Core Investment Company and is categorised as NBFC - Core Investment Company (NBFC-CIC) dated February 22, 2019. Effective 01 October 2022, the Company has been categorised as NBFC-Middle Layer under the RBI Scale Based Regulation dated 22 October 2021.TVS Holdings, a part of the $6.5 billion TVS Group, has been one of the largest automotive and auto components manufacturing and distribution groups in India. The Company manufactures non-ferrous gravity and pressure die castings. It has 4 manufacturing plants located in Tamil Nadu. It is also the Holding Company for TVS Motor Company Limited which is Indias third largest manufacturer of two-wheelers and a flagship of the TVS Group.Company entered into a licence and technical
Read More
The TVS Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9760.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TVS Holdings Ltd is ₹19747.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TVS Holdings Ltd is 77.94 and 13.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TVS Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TVS Holdings Ltd is ₹7800.05 and ₹15137.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TVS Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.46%, 3 Years at 45.23%, 1 Year at 16.22%, 6 Month at -30.26%, 3 Month at -27.41% and 1 Month at -16.56%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.