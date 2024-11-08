Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

TVS Holdings Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Limited Reviewed) financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 (Standalone and Consolidated). The Company at its Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 23rd October 2024, proposes to, inter-alia, consider and approve the raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis in one or more tranches/series, over a period of time. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 (limited reviewed).

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 27 Sep 2024

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 8 Jul 2024

TVS Holdings Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Limited Reviewed) financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (Standalone and Consolidated). Outcome of Board Meeting: Postal Ballot as per Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 10 May 2024

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

TVS Holdings Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve annual audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting: Appointment of Statutory Auditor, Resignation of Statutory Auditors.

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 16 Mar 2024

TVS Holdings Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the declaration of interim dividend for the year ending 31st March 2024. The Company at its Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, 21st March 2024, proposes to, inter-alia, consider and approve the raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis in one or more tranches/series, over a period of time. Outcome of Board Meeting: The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, declared an interim dividend of Rs. 94/- per share (1,880%) on 2,02,32,104 equity shares of Rs.5/- each fully paid up, absorbing a sum of Rs. 190 Cr, for the financial year ending 31st March 2024.

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 8 Jan 2024