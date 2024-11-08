|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|TVS Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Limited Reviewed) financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 (Standalone and Consolidated) TVS Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is in furtherance to our intimation dated 14th October 2024, we wish to inform you that the Company at its Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 23rd October 2024, proposes to, inter-alia, consider and approve the raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis in one or more tranches/series, over a period of time. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.10.2024) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 (limited reviewed) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Sep 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|Intimation under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|TVS Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Limited Reviewed) financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (Standalone and Consolidated). Outcome of Board Meeting Postal Ballot as per Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|25 Apr 2024
|TVS Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve annual audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Appointment of Statutory Auditor Resignation of Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Mar 2024
|16 Mar 2024
|TVS Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the declaration of interim dividend for the year ending 31st March 2024 Intimation of record date for declaration of interim dividend for the year ending 31st march 2024 TVS Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is in furtherance to our intimation dated 16th March 2024, we wish to inform you that the Company at its Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, 21st March 2024, proposes to, inter-alia, consider and approve the raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis in one or more tranches/series, over a period of time (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/03/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, declared an interim dividend of Rs. 94/- per share (1,880%) on 2,02,32,104 equity shares of Rs.5/- each fully paid up, absorbing a sum of Rs. 190 Cr, for the financial year ending 31st March 2024. TVS Holdings Limited has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21 Mar 2024 for Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jan 2024
|8 Jan 2024
|TVS Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited (Limited Reviewed) financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Intimation of Postal Ballot as per Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024)
Standard Chartered Bank is spearheading the fundraising effort, which will also involve credit investors who may join the lending pool.Read More
TVSH is a Reserve Bank of India-registered Core Investment Company (CIC) that operates as a non-banking financial institution.Read More
TVS Holdings, formerly Sundaram Clayton Ltd SCL, is an auto component manufacturer headquartered in Chennai and a subsidiary of the TVS Group.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.Read More
