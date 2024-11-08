iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TVS Holdings Ltd Key Ratios

9,854.05
(-0.62%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:34:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR TVS Holdings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.07

2.21

13.4

29.73

Op profit growth

25.1

-0.93

59.69

50.81

EBIT growth

20.41

-0.53

49.95

52.4

Net profit growth

36.16

-3.98

-0.29

2.4

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.67

11.76

12.13

8.62

EBIT margin

8.51

8.9

9.15

6.92

Net profit margin

1.72

1.59

1.69

1.93

RoCE

10.33

10.49

13.05

15.06

RoNW

2.76

3.01

3.65

4.2

RoA

0.52

0.46

0.6

1.05

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

407.36

292.53

309.57

310.66

Dividend per share

44

26

31

15

Cash EPS

-199.6

-157.7

-153.97

-53.65

Book value per share

2,510.48

1,435.63

1,217.6

1,063.38

Valuation ratios

P/E

7.25

8.68

3.94

12.96

P/CEPS

-14.8

-16.11

-7.92

-75.06

P/B

1.17

1.77

1

3.78

EV/EBIDTA

6.58

7.08

5.73

10.41

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

20.19

16.25

18.54

14.39

Tax payout

-30.15

-29.8

-24.06

-25.21

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

18.35

25.14

26.67

22.49

Inventory days

26.25

28.12

26.43

29.32

Creditor days

-76.71

-80.62

-67.14

-59.27

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.21

-1.94

-1.99

-3.26

Net debt / equity

2.49

3.83

4.52

3.44

Net debt / op. profit

4.23

4.66

4.62

4.91

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-65.16

-65.16

-63.78

-66.91

Employee costs

-9.1

-9.25

-8.86

-8.02

Other costs

-14.05

-13.81

-15.2

-16.44

TVS Holdings : related Articles

TVS Mobility plans Rs 2,000 crore fundraising

TVS Mobility plans Rs 2,000 crore fundraising

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Nov 2024|11:46 AM

Standard Chartered Bank is spearheading the fundraising effort, which will also involve credit investors who may join the lending pool.

Read More
TVS Holdings gets CCI clearance to acquire stakes in Home Credit

TVS Holdings gets CCI clearance to acquire stakes in Home Credit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2024|12:03 PM

TVSH is a Reserve Bank of India-registered Core Investment Company (CIC) that operates as a non-banking financial institution.

Read More
TVS Holdings picks up 100% stake in arm TVS Digital

TVS Holdings picks up 100% stake in arm TVS Digital

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Sep 2024|02:36 PM

TVS Holdings, formerly Sundaram Clayton Ltd SCL, is an auto component manufacturer headquartered in Chennai and a subsidiary of the TVS Group.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Sep 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR TVS Holdings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.