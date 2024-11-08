TVS Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
177.89
136.1
89.56
0.83
Depreciation
-101.74
-77.9
-92.65
-73.08
Tax paid
-23.8
-47.26
-0.47
54.08
Working capital
2,307.51
-1.94
-25.23
63.53
Other operating items
Operating
2,359.86
9
-28.78
45.36
Capital expenditure
49.38
51.61
266.24
192.54
Free cash flow
2,409.25
60.61
237.46
237.91
Equity raised
1,408.33
1,266.85
1,169.5
1,230.81
Investing
18.71
153.34
-49.22
66.84
Financing
576.32
-59.66
304.01
490.2
Dividends paid
89.02
52.61
0
30.35
Net in cash
4,501.63
1,473.75
1,661.75
2,056.11
Standard Chartered Bank is spearheading the fundraising effort, which will also involve credit investors who may join the lending pool.Read More
TVSH is a Reserve Bank of India-registered Core Investment Company (CIC) that operates as a non-banking financial institution.Read More
TVS Holdings, formerly Sundaram Clayton Ltd SCL, is an auto component manufacturer headquartered in Chennai and a subsidiary of the TVS Group.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.