TVS Holdings Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
39,238.78
32,848.47
25,590.65
20,298.73
19,858.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
39,238.78
32,848.47
25,590.65
20,298.73
19,858.74
Other Operating Income
1,008.8
813.05
0
0
0
Other Income
34.44
117.66
37.95
62.95
56.17
Total Income
40,282.02
33,779.18
25,628.6
20,361.68
19,914.91
Total Expenditure
34,422.37
29,355.55
22,614.69
17,935.57
17,511.11
PBIDT
5,859.65
4,423.63
3,013.91
2,426.11
2,403.8
Interest
2,043.24
1,424.49
985.13
929.11
909.94
PBDT
3,816.41
2,999.14
2,028.78
1,497
1,493.86
Depreciation
1,029.99
985.82
844.58
642.74
648.65
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1,097.85
763.67
387.06
257.46
293.71
Deferred Tax
-93.81
-83.52
-27.35
4.71
-75.06
Reported Profit After Tax
1,782.38
1,333.17
824.49
592.09
626.56
Minority Interest After NP
981.99
683.52
383.75
268.41
289.44
Net Profit after Minority Interest
800.39
649.65
440.74
323.68
337.12
Extra-ordinary Items
-3.07
55.15
-8.04
-15.5
-39.63
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
803.46
594.5
448.78
339.18
376.75
EPS (Unit Curr.)
395.6
321.1
217.84
159.98
166.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
1,880
1,180
880
520
620
Equity
10.12
10.12
10.12
10.12
10.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.93
13.46
11.77
11.95
12.1
PBDTM(%)
9.72
9.13
7.92
7.37
7.52
PATM(%)
4.54
4.05
3.22
2.91
3.15
Standard Chartered Bank is spearheading the fundraising effort, which will also involve credit investors who may join the lending pool.Read More
TVSH is a Reserve Bank of India-registered Core Investment Company (CIC) that operates as a non-banking financial institution.Read More
TVS Holdings, formerly Sundaram Clayton Ltd SCL, is an auto component manufacturer headquartered in Chennai and a subsidiary of the TVS Group.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.Read More
