|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
6.9
6.55
yoy growth (%)
5.37
Raw materials
-6.29
-5.95
As % of sales
91.11
90.82
Employee costs
-0.24
-0.21
As % of sales
3.53
3.22
Other costs
-0.28
-0.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.14
5.12
Operating profit
0.08
0.05
OPM
1.2
0.82
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.03
Interest expense
0
0
Other income
0.11
0.02
Profit before tax
0.16
0.04
Taxes
-0.02
-0.01
Tax rate
-13.06
-27.36
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
0.14
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
0.14
0.03
yoy growth (%)
344.73
NPM
2.09
0.49
