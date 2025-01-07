iifl-logo-icon 1
U. H. Zaveri Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

14.87
(-1.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

6.9

6.55

yoy growth (%)

5.37

Raw materials

-6.29

-5.95

As % of sales

91.11

90.82

Employee costs

-0.24

-0.21

As % of sales

3.53

3.22

Other costs

-0.28

-0.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.14

5.12

Operating profit

0.08

0.05

OPM

1.2

0.82

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.03

Interest expense

0

0

Other income

0.11

0.02

Profit before tax

0.16

0.04

Taxes

-0.02

-0.01

Tax rate

-13.06

-27.36

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

0.14

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

0.14

0.03

yoy growth (%)

344.73

NPM

2.09

0.49

