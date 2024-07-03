SectorTrading
Open₹16
Prev. Close₹15.81
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.52
Day's High₹16
Day's Low₹15.02
52 Week's High₹55
52 Week's Low₹14.56
Book Value₹19.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.31
P/E19.28
EPS0.82
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.19
6.12
6.12
6.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.26
7.56
7.03
6.89
Net Worth
14.45
13.68
13.15
13.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
6.9
6.55
yoy growth (%)
5.37
Raw materials
-6.29
-5.95
As % of sales
91.11
90.82
Employee costs
-0.24
-0.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
0.16
0.04
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.01
Working capital
-0.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.37
Op profit growth
54.5
EBIT growth
267.45
Net profit growth
344.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Hitesh M Shah
Director
Sunitaben H Shah
Executive Director
Mahendrakumar H Shah
Independent Director
Ankur S Shah
Independent Director
Harshis M Jhaveri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Surbhi Mathur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
U. H. Zaveri Limited was originally incorporated as U. H. Zaveri Private Limited on August 28, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, which subsequently, was converted in to a Public Limited Company and name was changed to U. H. Zaveri Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 13, 2017 issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli.The Company has been incorporated as a gems & jewellery company. The Companys business operations are divided into two divisions. One division of business operations is into wholesale and retail of jewellery and the second division is into trading of jewellery. However, the jewellery sold by Company is either designed in house or through 3-D jewellery designer or by third party designers or it purchases ready to sell jewellery directly from manufacturers. The Companys showroom is based in Nikol Road, Ahmedabad.. The showroom has a unique collection of contemporary, antique, kundan, polka and temple jewellery. In addition to this, we also sell customized jewellery, gold and silver jewellery articles that are available in a variety of attractive patterns & designs and can be procured within reasonable price ranges. In May 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 22,20,000 equity shares by raising capital aggregating Rs 8 Crores.
The U. H. Zaveri Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.02 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of U. H. Zaveri Ltd is ₹15.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of U. H. Zaveri Ltd is 19.28 and 0.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a U. H. Zaveri Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of U. H. Zaveri Ltd is ₹14.56 and ₹55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
U. H. Zaveri Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.65%, 3 Years at 28.22%, 1 Year at -67.06%, 6 Month at -15.59%, 3 Month at -1.43% and 1 Month at -4.93%.
