iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

U. H. Zaveri Ltd Share Price

15.02
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16
  • Day's High16
  • 52 Wk High55
  • Prev. Close15.81
  • Day's Low15.02
  • 52 Wk Low 14.56
  • Turnover (lac)13.52
  • P/E19.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.07
  • EPS0.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.31
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

U. H. Zaveri Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

16

Prev. Close

15.81

Turnover(Lac.)

13.52

Day's High

16

Day's Low

15.02

52 Week's High

55

52 Week's Low

14.56

Book Value

19.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.31

P/E

19.28

EPS

0.82

Divi. Yield

0

U. H. Zaveri Ltd Corporate Action

4 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

U. H. Zaveri Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

U. H. Zaveri Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.26%

Non-Promoter- 54.73%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 54.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

U. H. Zaveri Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.19

6.12

6.12

6.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.26

7.56

7.03

6.89

Net Worth

14.45

13.68

13.15

13.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

6.9

6.55

yoy growth (%)

5.37

Raw materials

-6.29

-5.95

As % of sales

91.11

90.82

Employee costs

-0.24

-0.21

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

0.16

0.04

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.01

Working capital

-0.44

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.37

Op profit growth

54.5

EBIT growth

267.45

Net profit growth

344.73

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

U. H. Zaveri Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT U. H. Zaveri Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Hitesh M Shah

Director

Sunitaben H Shah

Executive Director

Mahendrakumar H Shah

Independent Director

Ankur S Shah

Independent Director

Harshis M Jhaveri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Surbhi Mathur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by U. H. Zaveri Ltd

Summary

U. H. Zaveri Limited was originally incorporated as U. H. Zaveri Private Limited on August 28, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, which subsequently, was converted in to a Public Limited Company and name was changed to U. H. Zaveri Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 13, 2017 issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli.The Company has been incorporated as a gems & jewellery company. The Companys business operations are divided into two divisions. One division of business operations is into wholesale and retail of jewellery and the second division is into trading of jewellery. However, the jewellery sold by Company is either designed in house or through 3-D jewellery designer or by third party designers or it purchases ready to sell jewellery directly from manufacturers. The Companys showroom is based in Nikol Road, Ahmedabad.. The showroom has a unique collection of contemporary, antique, kundan, polka and temple jewellery. In addition to this, we also sell customized jewellery, gold and silver jewellery articles that are available in a variety of attractive patterns & designs and can be procured within reasonable price ranges. In May 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 22,20,000 equity shares by raising capital aggregating Rs 8 Crores.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the U. H. Zaveri Ltd share price today?

The U. H. Zaveri Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of U. H. Zaveri Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of U. H. Zaveri Ltd is ₹15.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of U. H. Zaveri Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of U. H. Zaveri Ltd is 19.28 and 0.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of U. H. Zaveri Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a U. H. Zaveri Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of U. H. Zaveri Ltd is ₹14.56 and ₹55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of U. H. Zaveri Ltd?

U. H. Zaveri Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.65%, 3 Years at 28.22%, 1 Year at -67.06%, 6 Month at -15.59%, 3 Month at -1.43% and 1 Month at -4.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of U. H. Zaveri Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of U. H. Zaveri Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.27 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 54.73 %

QUICKLINKS FOR U. H. Zaveri Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.