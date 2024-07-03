U. H. Zaveri Ltd Summary

U. H. Zaveri Limited was originally incorporated as U. H. Zaveri Private Limited on August 28, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, which subsequently, was converted in to a Public Limited Company and name was changed to U. H. Zaveri Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 13, 2017 issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli.The Company has been incorporated as a gems & jewellery company. The Companys business operations are divided into two divisions. One division of business operations is into wholesale and retail of jewellery and the second division is into trading of jewellery. However, the jewellery sold by Company is either designed in house or through 3-D jewellery designer or by third party designers or it purchases ready to sell jewellery directly from manufacturers. The Companys showroom is based in Nikol Road, Ahmedabad.. The showroom has a unique collection of contemporary, antique, kundan, polka and temple jewellery. In addition to this, we also sell customized jewellery, gold and silver jewellery articles that are available in a variety of attractive patterns & designs and can be procured within reasonable price ranges. In May 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 22,20,000 equity shares by raising capital aggregating Rs 8 Crores.