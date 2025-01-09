U. H. Zaveri Ltd Management Discussions

Annexure - D

Business Overview

Our Company was originally incorporated as a company limited by guarantee under the name of "U. H. Zaveri Private Limited" on August 28, 2017 under the Companies Act, 2013 vide certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, Our Company was converted in to a public limited company pursuant to a special resolution passed by our shareholders at the EGM held on August 31,2017 and consequently name was changed to "U. H. Zaveri Limited" (UHZL) vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated September 13, 2017 issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Thereafter, a special resolution was passed by our shareholders at the EGM held on September 20,2017 for conversion of our company from ‘a company limited by guarantee to ‘a company limited by shares under Section 18 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 39 of the Companies (Incorporation) Rules, 2014. Pursuant to their approval, our company was converted from ‘a company limited by guarantee to ‘a company limited by shares vide certificate of incorporation dated September 26, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. The CIN of the Company is L74999GJ2017PLC098848.

Our company has been incorporated as a gems & jewellery company. Our business operations are divided into two divisions. One division of our business operations is into wholesale and retail of jewellery and the second division is into trading of jewellery. Our company mainly sells gold jewellery and marginal percentage of our revenue is earned through silver jewellery and other kind of jewellery and utensils. Our company does not manufacture its own jewellery and hence, the making of our jewellery is outsourced. However, the jewellery sold by us is either designed in house or through 3-D jewellery designer or by third party designers or we purchase ready to sell jewellery directly from manufacturers.

Our registered office address and showroom address is the same, i.e., in Nikol Road, Ahmedabad. Our showroom has a unique collection of contemporary, antique, kundan, polka and temple jewellery. In addition to this, we also sell customized jewellery, gold and silver jewellery articles that are available in a variety of attractive patterns & designs and can be procured within reasonable price ranges. Our products have presence across different price points and cater to customers across high-end, mid-market and value market segments.

OUR COMPETITIVE STRENGTHS:

> Quality Products

> Use of efficient internal processes to leverage our sales

> Wide Range of our Jewellery

OUR BUSINESS STRATEGIES

> Focus on Quality and Innovation

> Enhancing existing production and product quality

> Enhancing Operating Effectiveness and Efficiency

> Leveraging our Marketing skills and Relationship

HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The Company recognizes human resources as its biggest strength which has resulted in getting acknowledgement that the Company is the right destination where with the growth of the organization, value addition of individual employees is assured.

INTERNAL CONTROL:

The Company has an adequate internal control system for safeguarding the assets and financial transactions of the Company. The strong internal control systems have been designed in such a way that, not only it prevent fraud and misuse of the Companys resources but also protect shareholders interest.