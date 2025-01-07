Board Meeting 7 Jan 2025 31 Dec 2024

Quarterly Results Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday 07th January,2025, decided the following matters:- 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited (Standalone)Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2024, in consultation with the members of the Audit Committee (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/01/2025)

Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

Chartered Accountants, having FRN: 018598N as Statutory Auditor of the company to fill the casual vacancy caused by resignation of M/s Rajesh J. Shah & Associates,Chartered Accountants, (ICAI Firm Registration No. 108407W) subject to approval of shareholders. Appointment of M/s AKGVG & Associates as Statutory Auditors of the company.

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

U. H. Zaveri Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at the registered office of the Company to transact the following business: NOTICE Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 to inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e Tuesday 12th November,2024, decided the following matters:- 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited (Standalone)Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30th, 2024, in consultation with the members of the Audit Committee . (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

U. H. Zaveri Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To fix the date of upcoming Annual General Meeting of the company for the year 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Directors report and notice of AGM 3. To take note of resignation of Mr Manojbhai Sureshchandra Shah Independent Director of the company. 4. To consider proposal for increase in the Authorised Share capital of the company. 5. To consider and approve the proposal of Sub-division/split of the Equity shares of the company in such manner as may be determined by the Board. 6. Any other matter with the permission of chair. As Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

U. H. Zaveri Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.considering and approving Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. Any other matter. 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited (Standalone)Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, in consultation with the members of the Audit Committee . 2. Appointed Mrs Vrasha Vijay Potdar as Internal Auditor of the Company w.e.f 1st April 2024, for the Period of 2 years i.e. for 2024-25 and 2025-26. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

Kenvi Jewels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached The Board Meeting to be held on 17/07/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

U. H. Zaveri Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024

U. H. Zaveri Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To take note and approve the resignation of Statutory of the Company and To consider and approve the appointment of statutory auditor of the company. As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/03/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2024 9 Mar 2024