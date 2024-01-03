iifl-logo
UFM Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0
(0%)

UFM Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.52

1.13

0.79

1.34

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.23

-0.27

-0.25

Tax paid

-0.36

-0.2

-0.08

-0.38

Working capital

0.64

-0.28

-0.65

2.97

Other operating items

Operating

1.59

0.4

-0.22

3.67

Capital expenditure

0.87

0.02

0.04

-7.11

Free cash flow

2.46

0.43

-0.18

-3.43

Equity raised

22.67

20.44

17.95

15.53

Investing

-0.6

0.58

0.05

4.6

Financing

0.49

-1.51

-0.89

5.49

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

25.03

19.95

16.94

22.18

