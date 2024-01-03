UFM Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.52
1.13
0.79
1.34
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.23
-0.27
-0.25
Tax paid
-0.36
-0.2
-0.08
-0.38
Working capital
0.64
-0.28
-0.65
2.97
Other operating items
Operating
1.59
0.4
-0.22
3.67
Capital expenditure
0.87
0.02
0.04
-7.11
Free cash flow
2.46
0.43
-0.18
-3.43
Equity raised
22.67
20.44
17.95
15.53
Investing
-0.6
0.58
0.05
4.6
Financing
0.49
-1.51
-0.89
5.49
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
25.03
19.95
16.94
22.18
