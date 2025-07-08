iifl-logo
iifl-logo

UFM Industries Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

UFM Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

UFM Industries Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:33 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.13%

Non-Promoter- 36.86%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

UFM Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.93

5.93

5.93

5.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.92

14.87

13.61

12.5

Net Worth

21.85

20.8

19.54

18.43

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

84.29

78.35

68.14

66.81

yoy growth (%)

7.59

14.96

1.98

69.35

Raw materials

-75.25

-69.83

-60.48

-60.17

As % of sales

89.27

89.13

88.76

90.05

Employee costs

-1.88

-1.69

-1.39

-1.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.52

1.13

0.79

1.34

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.23

-0.27

-0.25

Tax paid

-0.36

-0.2

-0.08

-0.38

Working capital

0.64

-0.28

-0.65

2.97

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.59

14.96

1.98

69.35

Op profit growth

-23.47

33.29

26.86

49.18

EBIT growth

10.46

30.19

-21.38

172.51

Net profit growth

99.46

-18.24

-25.59

205.01

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

UFM Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,393

54.445,62,257.192,4932.2215,000209.19

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,417.9

75.32,33,123.56885.411.125,447.6442.7

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

458.15

61.251,54,942.52678.060.224,052.5348.96

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

5,839.25

65.451,40,649.02557.11.284,218.9161.35

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,277.25

96.181,30,663.69248.491.572,159.9781.77

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT UFM Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Deepak Ladia

Managing Director

Mahabir Prasad Jain

Non Executive Director

Tara Jain

Director & CFO

Avishek Jain

Independent Director

Poonam Deewani Chand

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Annu Jalan

Independent Director

Virendra Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Shrishti Jain

Registered Office

Meherpur,

Assam - 788015

Tel: 91-3842-234322/241538

Website: http://www.ufmindl.weebly.com

Email: ufmindustiries@rediffmail.com

Registrar Office

D-511 Bagree Market,

5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,

Kolkata - 700001

Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271

Website: www.nichetechpl.com

Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by UFM Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the UFM Industries Ltd share price today?

The UFM Industries Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of UFM Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of UFM Industries Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of UFM Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of UFM Industries Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of UFM Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a UFM Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of UFM Industries Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of UFM Industries Ltd?

UFM Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of UFM Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of UFM Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR UFM Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.