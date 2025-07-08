Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.93
5.93
5.93
5.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.92
14.87
13.61
12.5
Net Worth
21.85
20.8
19.54
18.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
84.29
78.35
68.14
66.81
yoy growth (%)
7.59
14.96
1.98
69.35
Raw materials
-75.25
-69.83
-60.48
-60.17
As % of sales
89.27
89.13
88.76
90.05
Employee costs
-1.88
-1.69
-1.39
-1.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.52
1.13
0.79
1.34
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.23
-0.27
-0.25
Tax paid
-0.36
-0.2
-0.08
-0.38
Working capital
0.64
-0.28
-0.65
2.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.59
14.96
1.98
69.35
Op profit growth
-23.47
33.29
26.86
49.18
EBIT growth
10.46
30.19
-21.38
172.51
Net profit growth
99.46
-18.24
-25.59
205.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,393
|54.44
|5,62,257.19
|2,493
|2.22
|15,000
|209.19
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,417.9
|75.3
|2,33,123.56
|885.41
|1.12
|5,447.64
|42.7
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
458.15
|61.25
|1,54,942.52
|678.06
|0.22
|4,052.53
|48.96
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,839.25
|65.45
|1,40,649.02
|557.1
|1.28
|4,218.9
|161.35
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,277.25
|96.18
|1,30,663.69
|248.49
|1.57
|2,159.97
|81.77
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Deepak Ladia
Managing Director
Mahabir Prasad Jain
Non Executive Director
Tara Jain
Director & CFO
Avishek Jain
Independent Director
Poonam Deewani Chand
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Annu Jalan
Independent Director
Virendra Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Shrishti Jain
Meherpur,
Assam - 788015
Tel: 91-3842-234322/241538
Website: http://www.ufmindl.weebly.com
Email: ufmindustiries@rediffmail.com
D-511 Bagree Market,
5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,
Kolkata - 700001
Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271
Website: www.nichetechpl.com
Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com
Reports by UFM Industries Ltd
