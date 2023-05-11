Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 38th Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024 and the Statement of Profit & Loss for the year ended on that date.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The highlights of the financial performance of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 as compared to the previous financial year are as under: - (Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars 2023-2024 2022-2023 Net Sales / Income 9,562.07 12,583.30 Profit Before Depreciation, Interest, exceptional items & Tax 276.55 230.22 Less: Depreciation 3 23.61 Less: Interest and Finance Charges 9 73.89 Less: Exceptional Items - - Profit Before Tax 143.38 132.72 Less: Tax Expenses: - Current Year 1 26.05 - Previous Year (0.77) 0.05 - Deferred Tax 21.91 (30.53) Profit after Tax 105.23 137.15

OPERATIONS AND PERFORMANCE REVIEW

During the year under review, your Company manufactured 70,443.06 MT of flour (Atta, Maida, Suji, Bran, and Wheat) as against 44,884.50 MT in previous Financial Year. Similarly, your Company has been able to achieve sales volume of 34,806.78 MT of flour (Atta, Maida, Suji, Bran, and Wheat) as against 44,026.17 MT in previous Financial Year.

RESERVES

During the year under review no amount was transferred to reserves.

DIVIDEND

In order to conserve resources for future operations, your directors do not recommend any dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24.

SHARE CAPITAL

The paid-up Equity Capital as on March 31, 2024 was Rs. 5,93,26,000/-. During the year under review, the Company has neither issued any shares with differential voting rights nor granted stock options or sweat equity shares.

DEPOSITS

During the year under report, the Company has not accepted any deposits from public or from any of the Directors of the Company or their relatives falling under ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013.

CHANGES IMPACTING GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANY’S OPERATIONS

During the year under review, there have been no material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts impacting materially the going concern status or future operations of the Company.

There were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company during the period under review.

HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY, ASSOCIATE AND JOINT VENTURE

The Company does not have any Holding, Subsidiary, Associate or Joint Venture Company.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

In terms of requirement of section 134 (3) (a) read with Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual return of the Company has been placed on the Company’s website.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

In accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and in terms of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, Mrs. Tara Rani Jain will retire by rotation and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment. In view of her considerable experience, your directors recommend his re-appointment as Director of the company.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on the policies and strategies with respect to the business of the Company apart from normal business. The Board generally meets at least once in every quarter to review the Quarterly results. Additional meetings are held as and when necessary.

During the year, four (4) Board Meetings of the Company were convened and held on 30th May, 2023, 14th August, 2023, 14th November, 2023 and 13th February, 2024. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

The Attendance at the Board Meetings during the financial year 2023-2024 and at the previous Annual General Meeting is as under:

Name of Director No. of Board Meeting Attended Last AGM Attended Mr. Mahabir Prasad Jain 4 Yes Mr. Avishek Jain 4 Yes Mrs. Tara Rani Jain 4 Yes Mr. Deepak Ladia 4 Yes Mr. Poonam Chand Deedwania 4 Yes

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013. Mr. Deepak Ladia and Mr. Poonam Chand Deedwania are Independent Directors on the Board of your Company. In the opinion of the Board and as confirmed by these Directors, they fulfil the conditions specified in section 149 of the Act and the Rules made thereunder about their status as Independent Director of the Company.

MEETINGS OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

During the year under review, meeting of Independent Directors was held on 13th February, 2024 wherein the performance of the Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole was reviewed. The Independent Directors at their meeting also, inter alia, assessed the quality, quantity, and timeliness of flow of information between the Company management and the Board of Directors of the Company.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME UNDERTAKEN FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

In order to enable the Independent Directors to perform their duties optimally, the Board has devised a familiarization programme for the Independent Directors to familiarise them with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company, etc. They are periodically updated about the development which takes place in the Company. The Independent Directors have been issued Letter of Appointment setting out in detail, the terms of appointment, duties, responsibilities and commitments etc. The familiarization program is available on the Company’s website.

POLICY ON APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES

The Board has framed a Remuneration Policy for selection, appointment and remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Employees. The remuneration policy aims to enable the company to attract, retain and motivate highly qualified members for the Board and at other executive levels. The remuneration policy seeks to enable the Company to provide a well-balanced and performance-related compensation package, taking into account shareholders’ interests, industry standards and relevant Indian corporate regulations.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out the annual evaluation of its own performance, its Committees and Directors individually. A structured questionnaire was prepared after circulating the draft forms, covering various aspects of the Board’s functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations, and governance.

The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was completed. The performance evaluation of the Chairman a nd the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors. The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

The Directors expressed their satisfaction over the evaluation process and results thereof.

MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION AND PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information required under Section 1 97 (12) read with Rule 5 (1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith and marked Annexure- 1 and forms part of this report.

Further, a statement showing the names and other particulars of employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits as set out in the Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the aforesaid Rules forms part of this Report. However, in terms of first provision of section 136(1) of the Act, the Annual Report and Accounts are being sent to the members and others entitled thereto, excluding the aforesaid information. The said information is available for inspection by the members at the Registered Office of the Company during business hours on working days up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

Currently, the Board has three Committees: Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee. The terms of reference of these Committees are determined by the Board and subject to be reviewed from time to time. Meetings of each of these Committees are convened by the respective Chairman of the Committee, who also informs the Board about the summary of discussions held in the Committee Meetings.

a. Audit Committee

The Audit Committee met 4 (four) times during the financial year 2023-2024. The Audit Committee’s composition meets the requirements of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Regulations. The Members of the Audit Committee possess financial/ accounting expertise/ exposure. The meetings were held on 30th May, 2023, 14th August, 2023, 14th November, 2023 and 13th February, 2024. All the members of the Committee attended the meeting.

The Audit Committee comprises of the following members:

Name Category Designation Mr. Deepak Ladia Non-Executive, Independent Chairman Mr. Poonam Chand Deedwania Non- Executive, Independent Member Mrs. Tara Rani Jain Non-Executive, Non Independent Member

Audit Committee meetings are attended by the Chief Finance Officer of the Company and Representatives of Statutory Auditors. The Company Secretary acts as the Secretary of the Audit Committee.

There has been no instance where the Board has not accepted the recommendations of the Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee. b. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee d etermines on behalf of the Board and shareholders as per agreed terms of reference, the Company’s policy on specific remuneration packages for Executive Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees. The Chairman of the Committee is an Independent Director and the Members of the Committee are Non - Executive Directors.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee met on 30th May, 2023 during the financial year 2023-24. All the members of the Committee attended the meeting.

The composition of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as at 31st March, 2024 is as under:

Name of the Member Category Designation Mr. Deepak Ladia Non-Executive, Independent Chairman Mr. Poonam Chand Deedwania Non- Executive, Independent Member Mrs. Tara Rani Jain Non-Executive, Non Independent Member

c. Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee

In compliance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI Regulations, the Board has constituted “Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee”.

The Committee’s responsibility is to oversee Share Transfers and addressing to and redressal of shareholders’ grievances etc. The Committee also evaluates performance and service standards of the Registrar and Share Transfer Agents of the Company.

During the Financial Year 2023-24, meetings of Stakeholders Relationship Committee were held on 30th May, 2023, 11th September, 2023 and 20th September, 2023. All the members of the Committee attended the meeting.

The Composition of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee is given below:

Name of the Member Category Designation Mr. Deepak Ladia Non-Executive, Independent Chairman Mr. Poonam Chand Deedwania Non- Executive, Independent Member Mrs. Tara Rani Jain Non-Executive, Non Independent Member

STATUTORY AUDITORS & AUDITORS’ REPORT

M/s. Anil Hitesh & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number: 325406E) have been appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, to hold office for a period of 5 years from the conclusion of the 36th Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, M/s. Anil Hitesh & Associates have represented that they are not disqualified and continue to be eligible to act as the Auditor of the Company.

The notes to the accounts referred to in the Auditors’ Report are self-explanatory and, therefore, do not call for any further comments.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL

You Company has adequate internal adequate procedures commensurate with its size and scale of operations, nature of business to ensure that all the assets of the Company are safeguard and protected and that all transactions are authorized, recorded, and reported appropriately.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY/ VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has formed a Whistle Blower Policy/ Vigil Mechanism as required under Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. A Vigil (Whistle Blower) mechanism provides a channel to the employees and Directors to report to the management concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Codes of conduct or policy. The mechanism provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and Directors to avail of the mechanism and also provide for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases. The said policy may be referred to at the Companys website a t the web link:http://ufmindl.weebly.com/uploads/8/7/1/1/8711000/whistle_blower_policy.pdf

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2 0 14, the Company has appointed Mr. Sonesh Jain, a Company Secretary in Practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the F.Y.-2023-2024. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith marked Annexure-2. The report is self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS ON BOARD AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

The Company has complied with the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company secretaries of India on Board Meetings and Annual General Meetings.

NON-APPLICABILITY OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PROVISIONS OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, compliance with the provisions 17 to 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation 46 and Para C, D and E of Schedule V of the Corporate Governance are not applicable to the Companies having paid up equity share capital not exceeding Rs. 10 Crore and Net Worth not exceeding Rs. 25 Crore, as on the last day of previous financial year.

In view of above, as per the latest Audited Financial Statements of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the paid-up Equity Share Capital and the Net Worth of the Company does not exceed the respective threshold limit of Rs. 10 Crore and Rs. 25 Crore, as aforesaid; hence compliance with the aforementioned provisions of the Corporate Governance are not applicable to the Company

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

During the year under review, your company has not given any loan or guarantee to any person falling under ambit of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Details of Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All related party transactions are entered on arm’s length basis, in the ordinary course of business and are in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Accordingly, no transactions are being reported in Form AOC-2 in terms of Section 134 of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. However, the details of the transactions with the Related Party are provided in the Company’s financial statements in accordance with the Accounting Standards.

All Related Party Transactions are presented to the Audit Committee and the Board. Omnibus approval has been obtained for the transactions which are foreseen and repetitive in nature. A statement of all related party transactions is presented before the Audit Committee on a quarterly basis, specifying the nature, value and terms and conditions of the transactions.

A policy on ‘Related Party Transactions’ has been devised by the Company which may be referred to at the Companys website at the web link http://ufmindl.weebly.com/uploads/8/7/1/1/8711000/related_party_policy.pdf

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO) /CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) CERTIFICATION

As required under Regulation 17(8) of the Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements formulated by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the CEO/CFO certification has been submitted to the Board and a copy thereof is contained in this Annual Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The Management Discussion and Analysis as required under Regulation 34 read with Schedule V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 and any amendment thereof is annexed herewith as Annexure-3. Certain statements in the said report may be forward looking.

ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo as stipulated in section 134 (3) (m) of the Act and rules framed there under is mentioned below:

(A) Steps taken toward Conservation of energy:

Overhauling of the compressed air distribution system pipes has been checked ensuring elimination of all leakages and proper sizing of pipes Incorporation of Effective Maintenance system for saving of energy. On time lubrication minimizes the friction thereby improving the machine operations and decreasing energy consumption. Process optimization through upgradation of the control system of the mill to PLC system which leads to maximum capacity usage in the overall process.

(B) Steps taken toward Technical Absorption:

Modernization of the Silchar Unit resulting into capacity expansion from 6 TPH to 8 TPH and execution of the PLC module resulting in optimum utilization of the Mill capacity. 100 hours of Technical training to our Mill Operation team for attending any breakdown and maintenance issues. To meet the requirement of High performance Flour for Bakery, Technical specification has been designed for the Bakery Quality Flour to produce smooth, even crust, elastic white crum bread with higher volume. Packaging for Bakery Quality Flour has been changed for easy identification and better marketing . Introduction of BOPP bags for packaging of refined wheat flour

(C) Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

During the period under review, there was no Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo.

DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to requirement of Section 134 (3) (c) read with section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors hereby confirm and state that:

In the preparation of Annual Accounts, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed along with the proper explanation relating to material departures, if any.

The Directors have selected such accounting policies and have applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year under review.

The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

The Directors have prepared the annual accounts ongoing concern basis.

The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

The Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

There was no application made or proceeding pending against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, during the year under review.

POLICY ON PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT

The Company has adopted a ‘Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment’ as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (“Sexual Harassment Act”). We affirm that adequate access has been provided to any complainants who wish to register a complaint under the policy. No complaint was received during the year.

CODE OF CONDUCT

In pursuance of the SEBI Regulations, the Board has approved the ‘Code of Conduct for Board of Directors and Senior Management’ and same has been posted on the Company’s website www.ufmindl.weebly.com. The Directors and Senior Management personnel have a ffirmed compliance with the provisions of above Code of Conduct. The declaration by the Managing Director to this effect is also attached to this Report.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Company recognizes the need for continuous growth and development of its employees in order to provide greater job satisfaction and also to equip them to meet growing organizational challenges.

During the year under review, the industrial relations in all units and branches of the Company remained cordial and peaceful through out the year.

GREEN INITIATIVES IN CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Ministry of Corporate Affairs has permitted Companies to send copies of Annual report, Notices, etc., electronically to the email IDs of shareholders. Your Company has arranged to send the soft copies of these documents to the registered email IDs of the shareholders, wherever applicable. In case, any shareholder would like to receive physical copies of these documents, the same shall be forwarded upon receipt of written request in this respect.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors take this opportunity to express their deep sense of gratitude to the Banks, Central and State Governments and their departments and the Local Authorities, Customers, Vendors, Business partners/associates and Stock Exchanges for their continued guidance and support.

Your Directors would also like to place on record their sincere appreciation for the commitment, dedication and hard work put in by every member of the Company and recognize their contribution towards Company’s achievements. Your Directors express their gratitude to the shareholders of the Company for reposing their confidence and trust in the Management of the Company.