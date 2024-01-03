Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
84.29
78.35
68.14
66.81
yoy growth (%)
7.59
14.96
1.98
69.35
Raw materials
-75.25
-69.83
-60.48
-60.17
As % of sales
89.27
89.13
88.76
90.05
Employee costs
-1.88
-1.69
-1.39
-1.13
As % of sales
2.24
2.16
2.04
1.69
Other costs
-5.84
-5.1
-4.98
-4.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.93
6.52
7.31
6.73
Operating profit
1.3
1.7
1.28
1.01
OPM
1.55
2.18
1.88
1.51
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.23
-0.27
-0.25
Interest expense
-0.41
-0.62
-0.55
-0.37
Other income
0.85
0.29
0.34
0.96
Profit before tax
1.52
1.13
0.79
1.34
Taxes
-0.36
-0.2
-0.08
-0.38
Tax rate
-23.97
-17.76
-10.67
-28.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.16
0.93
0.71
0.95
Exceptional items
0
-0.35
0
0
Net profit
1.16
0.58
0.71
0.95
yoy growth (%)
99.46
-18.24
-25.59
205.01
NPM
1.37
0.74
1.04
1.43
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.