UFM Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

84.29

78.35

68.14

66.81

yoy growth (%)

7.59

14.96

1.98

69.35

Raw materials

-75.25

-69.83

-60.48

-60.17

As % of sales

89.27

89.13

88.76

90.05

Employee costs

-1.88

-1.69

-1.39

-1.13

As % of sales

2.24

2.16

2.04

1.69

Other costs

-5.84

-5.1

-4.98

-4.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.93

6.52

7.31

6.73

Operating profit

1.3

1.7

1.28

1.01

OPM

1.55

2.18

1.88

1.51

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.23

-0.27

-0.25

Interest expense

-0.41

-0.62

-0.55

-0.37

Other income

0.85

0.29

0.34

0.96

Profit before tax

1.52

1.13

0.79

1.34

Taxes

-0.36

-0.2

-0.08

-0.38

Tax rate

-23.97

-17.76

-10.67

-28.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.16

0.93

0.71

0.95

Exceptional items

0

-0.35

0

0

Net profit

1.16

0.58

0.71

0.95

yoy growth (%)

99.46

-18.24

-25.59

205.01

NPM

1.37

0.74

1.04

1.43

