UFM Industries Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202523 May 2025
UFM Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and Financial year ended 31st March 2025. Approval of Audited financial results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2025)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20256 Feb 2025
UFM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2024. Submission of Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
UFM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Approval of Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
UFM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENED 30TH JUNE, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

UFM Industries Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

