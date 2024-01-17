|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|31 Aug 2023
|18 Sep 2023
|22 Sep 2023
|Uma Converter Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 22, 2023.
