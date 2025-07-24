Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.55
0.55
0.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
7.77
5.42
5.23
Net Worth
8.32
5.97
5.78
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,042.7
|89.34
|2,63,071.86
|829.73
|0
|15,932.12
|341.61
Trent Ltd
TRENT
5,363.65
|135.14
|1,90,671.03
|349.92
|0.09
|4,106.1
|166.37
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
VMM
140.9
|139.5
|65,678.71
|107.28
|0
|1,468.65
|13.43
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
363.65
|316.22
|18,976.16
|14.94
|0
|616.03
|115.87
Medplus Health Services Ltd
MEDPLUS
885.1
|262.64
|10,598.49
|13.98
|0
|201.75
|103.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jadwani Kishorbhai Premjibhai
Whole Time Director
Jadvani Girishkumar Premjibhai
Whole Time Director
Vijesh Premjibhai Patel
Independent Director
Komal Nishitbhai Ganatra
Independent Director
Vishwas Odhavjibhai Sagparia
Independent Director
Nathavani Bhavik K
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vinay B Karkera
Plot #.3 Ward #.7 C.S.No.5805,
Vhora Aghat Gondal Road,
Gujarat - 360004
Tel: +91 73593 39209
Website: http://www.umiyamobile.com
Email: investors@umiyamobile.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Umiya Mobile Ltd
