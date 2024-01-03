EXAMINATION REPORT ON RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT To,

Reference: - Proposed Public Issue of Equity Shares of Unified Data- Tech Solutions Limited

1. We have examined the attached Restated Financial Information of Unified Data- Tech Solutions Limited (hereunder referred to "the Company", "Issuer") comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at September 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022, the Restated Statement of Profit & Loss, the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the period ended September 30, 2024 and for the year ended March 31,2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31,2022, the statement of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory Information (collectively, the "Restated Financial Information") as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on November 3, 2024 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus/ Prospectus ("Offer Document") in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) of equity shares, prepared by the Company in connection with its Initial Public Offer of Equity Shares (IPO) prepared in terms of the requirement of:-

a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended (the "Act");

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended ("SEBI ICDR Regulations"); and

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India as amended from time to time. ("The Guidance Note")

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the offer document to be filed with Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Registrar of Companies, of relevant state in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Financial Information have been prepared by the management of the Company for the period ended on September 30, 2024 and year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022 on the basis of preparation stated in Note IV to the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors of the companys responsibility includes designing, implementing, and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors is also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Companies Act, SEBI (ICDR) Regulations and the Guidance Note.

3. We, M/s. D K Saklecha & Co., Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and our peer review certificate is valid as on the date of signing of this report.

4. We have examined such Restated Financial Statement taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated November 11,2024 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Company;

b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Statements; and

d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the SEBI ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

5. This Restated Financial Statements have been compiled by the management from:

Audited financial statements of the company as at and for the period ended on September 30, 2024 and year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022 prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards as prescribed under

Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India which have been approved by the Board of Directors.

6. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

Auditors Report issued by the Auditor M/s J S Bhatia & Co. dated November 30, 2024 and by the Auditor M/s Rahul Jimulia & Associates dated August 23, 2024 and September 23, 2023 and August 28, 2022 for the year ended March 31, 2024, March 31,2023 and March 31,2022 respectively.

7. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Restated Financial Information:

a) have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the material errors and regrouping/reclassifications retrospectively in the financial years ended 31 March 2024, 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022 to reflect the same grouping/classifications followed as at and for the period ended 30 September 2024;

b) have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for prior period and other material amounts in the respective financial year to which they relate;

c) Extra-ordinary items that need to be disclosed separately in the accounts has been disclosed wherever required;

d) have been prepared in accordance with the Act, SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note;

e) does not contain any qualifications requiring adjustments.

8. In accordance with the requirements of Part I of Chapter HI of Act including rules made there under, SEBI ICDR Regulations, Guidance Note and Engagement Letter, we report that:

a) The "Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities" as set out in Annexure I to this report, of the Company as at September 30, 2024, March 31,2024, March 31,2023, and March 31, 2022 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities, have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

b) The "Restated Statement of Profit and Loss" as set out in Annexure II to this report, of the Company for period ended on September 30, 2024, Financial year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Statement of Profit and Loss have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

c) The "Restated Statement of Cash Flow" as set out in Annexure III to this report, of the Company for the Period ended on September 30, 2024 and Financial year ended March 31,2024, March 31,2023, and March 31, 2022 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Statement of Cash Flow, as restated have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

9. We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company for the period ended on September 30, 2024 and Financial year ended March 31,2024, March 31,2023, and March 31,2022 proposed to be included in the Offer Document for the proposed IPO.

Significant Accounting Policy and Notes to The Restated Financial Statements Annexure IV Material Adjustment to the Restated Financial Annexure V Restated Statement of Share Capital, Reserves and Surplus Annexure-A Restated Statement of Long Term and Short - Term Borrowings/ Statement of principle Term of Secured loan and Assets charges as security and Statement of term & Condition of unsecured Loans. Annexure-B Restated Statement of Deferred Tax (Assets) / Liabilities Annexure-C Restated Statement of long-term Provisions Annexure-D Restated Statement of Trade Payables Annexure-E Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities and short-term Provisions Annexure-F Restated Statement of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets Annexure-G Restated Statement of Non-Current Investments Annexure-H Restated Statement of Long-Term Loans and Advances Annexure-I Restated Statement of Current Investment Annexure-J Restated Statement of Inventory Annexure-K Restated Statement of Trade Receivables Annexure-L Restated Statement of Cash & Cash Equivalents Annexure-M Restated Statement of Short-Term Loans and Advances Annexure-N Restated Statement of Other Current Assets Annexure-O Restated Statement of Turnover Annexure-P Restated Statement of Non- Operating Income Annexure-Q Restated Statement of Cost of Material Consumed and Purchases of Stock in Trade Annexure-R Restated Statement of Change in Inventories Annexure-S Restated Statement of Employee Benefits Expenses Annexure-T Restated Statement of Finance Cost Annexure-U Restated Statement of Depreciation & Amortization Annexure-V Restated Statement of Other Expenses Annexure-W Restated Statement of Mandatory Accounting Ratios Annexure-X Restated Statement of Related Party Transaction Annexure-Y Restated Statement of Capitalization Annexure-Z Restated Statement of Tax Shelter Annexure-AA Restated Statement of Contingent Liabilities Annexure-AB Restated Statement of Other Financial Ratio Annexure-AC Restated Statement of Other Notes Annexure-AD

10. The report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by any other Firm of Chartered Accountants nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to therein.

11. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

12. The Restated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the audited financial statements mentioned above.

13. In our opinion, the above Financial Statements along with Annexure A to AC of this report read with the respective Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV and V are prepared after making adjustments and regrouping as considered appropriate and have been prepared in accordance with the Companies Act, SEBI ICDR Regulations and Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

14. Our report is intended solely for use of the management and for inclusion in the Offer Document in connection with the Proposed SME IPO of Equity Shares of the Company and our report should not be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose without our prior consent in writing.