Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.05
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
63.99
38.87
28.47
Net Worth
64.04
38.92
28.52
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,519.2
|26.5
|12,73,277.36
|11,116
|3.53
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,559.15
|25.33
|6,47,654.58
|6,628
|2.76
|34,136
|210.24
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,649.65
|36.5
|4,47,659.76
|3,045
|3.64
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
251.7
|24.44
|2,63,695.7
|2,892.2
|2.38
|17,112.7
|60.04
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,596.75
|44.59
|1,56,333.08
|710.4
|2.82
|11,583.6
|229
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Hiren Rajendra Mehta
Whole Time Director
Rajendra Kantilal Mehta
Non Executive Director
Chetan Shyamsunder Mundhada
Independent Director
Annapurna Dubey
Independent Director
Mayank Modi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khadija Taher Raniwala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Unified Data- Tech Solutions Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Unified Data- Tech Solutions Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unified Data- Tech Solutions Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 20 May ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Unified Data- Tech Solutions Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 20 May ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unified Data- Tech Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unified Data- Tech Solutions Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 20 May ‘25
Unified Data- Tech Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.