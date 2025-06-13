|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Jun 2025
|10 Jun 2025
|Unified Data Tech Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider review and approve the standalone audited financial results of the Company for the half year and year ended March 31 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th June. Audited financial result for the half year and financial year ended March 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :13.06.2025)
