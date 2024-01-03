Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,519.2
|26.5
|12,73,277.36
|11,116
|3.53
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,559.15
|25.33
|6,47,654.58
|6,628
|2.76
|34,136
|210.24
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,649.65
|36.5
|4,47,659.76
|3,045
|3.64
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
251.7
|24.44
|2,63,695.7
|2,892.2
|2.38
|17,112.7
|60.04
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,596.75
|44.59
|1,56,333.08
|710.4
|2.82
|11,583.6
|229
