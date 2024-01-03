Unified Data- Tech Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.05
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
63.99
38.87
28.47
Net Worth
64.04
38.92
28.52
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
64.04
38.92
28.52
Fixed Assets
1.26
1.84
2.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
61.7
30.41
27.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.21
0.16
0.05
Networking Capital
-2.63
-16.33
-2.41
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
8.06
8.01
2.91
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.69
1.05
2.3
Sundry Creditors
-12.02
-24.75
-6.7
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.36
-0.63
-0.92
Cash
3.49
22.83
0.52
Total Assets
64.03
38.91
28.52
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.