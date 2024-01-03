iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Unified Data- Tech Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Unified Data- Tech Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.05

0.05

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

63.99

38.87

28.47

Net Worth

64.04

38.92

28.52

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

64.04

38.92

28.52

Fixed Assets

1.26

1.84

2.52

Intangible Assets

Investments

61.7

30.41

27.84

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.21

0.16

0.05

Networking Capital

-2.63

-16.33

-2.41

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

8.06

8.01

2.91

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.69

1.05

2.3

Sundry Creditors

-12.02

-24.75

-6.7

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.36

-0.63

-0.92

Cash

3.49

22.83

0.52

Total Assets

64.03

38.91

28.52

Unified Data- Tech Solutions Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Unified Data- Tech Solutions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links

ATTENTION INVESTOR

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.