United Cotfab Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
12.01
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
1.88
Net Worth
13.89
Minority Interest
Debt
47.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.91
Total Liabilities
64.31
Fixed Assets
44.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
Networking Capital
19.7
Inventories
13.9
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
17.8
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5.38
Sundry Creditors
-13.7
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.68
Cash
0
Total Assets
64.31
