iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

United Cotfab Ltd Share Price

45.9
(5.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open43.49
  • Day's High45.9
  • 52 Wk High83.4
  • Prev. Close43.5
  • Day's Low43.49
  • 52 Wk Low 38.2
  • Turnover (lac)9.18
  • P/E3.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value29.18
  • EPS12.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)78.9
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

United Cotfab Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

43.49

Prev. Close

43.5

Turnover(Lac.)

9.18

Day's High

45.9

Day's Low

43.49

52 Week's High

83.4

52 Week's Low

38.2

Book Value

29.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

78.9

P/E

3.6

EPS

12.1

Divi. Yield

0

United Cotfab Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

United Cotfab Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

United Cotfab Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.87%

Non-Promoter- 7.96%

Institutions: 7.96%

Non-Institutions: 22.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

United Cotfab Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024

Equity Capital

12.01

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

1.88

Net Worth

13.89

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

United Cotfab Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT United Cotfab Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gagan Nirmal Mittal

Non Executive Director

Nirmalkumar Mangalchand Mittal

Independent Director

Safal Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Muskan Kashyap

Additional Director

Sejalben Shantilal Parmar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by United Cotfab Ltd

Summary

The Company was originally incorporated as United Cotfab LLP as a limited liability partnership under the provisions of the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 25, 2015, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Later on, United Cotfab LLP was converted from a limited liability partnership to a private limited company under Part I chapter XXI of the Companies Act, 2013, pursuant to a resolution passed in the Partners Meeting of the LLP dated September 15, 2023 and consequently, the name of the company was changed to United Cotfab Private Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated November 02, 2023 was issued to the company by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, United Cotfab Private Limited was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company pursuant to a resolution passed in the Extra- Ordinary General Meeting of the company dated December 04, 2023 and the name of the company was changed to United Cotfab Limited with a fresh certificate of incorporation dated December 14, 2023 issued to the company by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is promoted by Mr. Nirmalkumar Mangalchand Mittal and Mr. Gagan Nirmalkumar Mittal. The promoters have a combined experience of more than 55 years in the field of cotton textile industry.The company is engaged in the manufacturing of high quality open end yarn catering to the texti
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the United Cotfab Ltd share price today?

The United Cotfab Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹45.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of United Cotfab Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of United Cotfab Ltd is ₹78.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of United Cotfab Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of United Cotfab Ltd is 3.6 and 1.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of United Cotfab Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a United Cotfab Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of United Cotfab Ltd is ₹38.2 and ₹83.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of United Cotfab Ltd?

United Cotfab Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -44.76%, 6 Month at -42.63%, 3 Month at -17.41% and 1 Month at -1.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of United Cotfab Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of United Cotfab Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.88 %
Institutions - 7.97 %
Public - 22.15 %

QUICKLINKS FOR United Cotfab Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.