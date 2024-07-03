SectorTextiles
Open₹43.49
Prev. Close₹43.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.18
Day's High₹45.9
Day's Low₹43.49
52 Week's High₹83.4
52 Week's Low₹38.2
Book Value₹29.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)78.9
P/E3.6
EPS12.1
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
12.01
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
1.88
Net Worth
13.89
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gagan Nirmal Mittal
Non Executive Director
Nirmalkumar Mangalchand Mittal
Independent Director
Safal Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Muskan Kashyap
Additional Director
Sejalben Shantilal Parmar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by United Cotfab Ltd
Summary
The Company was originally incorporated as United Cotfab LLP as a limited liability partnership under the provisions of the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 25, 2015, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Later on, United Cotfab LLP was converted from a limited liability partnership to a private limited company under Part I chapter XXI of the Companies Act, 2013, pursuant to a resolution passed in the Partners Meeting of the LLP dated September 15, 2023 and consequently, the name of the company was changed to United Cotfab Private Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated November 02, 2023 was issued to the company by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, United Cotfab Private Limited was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company pursuant to a resolution passed in the Extra- Ordinary General Meeting of the company dated December 04, 2023 and the name of the company was changed to United Cotfab Limited with a fresh certificate of incorporation dated December 14, 2023 issued to the company by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is promoted by Mr. Nirmalkumar Mangalchand Mittal and Mr. Gagan Nirmalkumar Mittal. The promoters have a combined experience of more than 55 years in the field of cotton textile industry.The company is engaged in the manufacturing of high quality open end yarn catering to the texti
Read More
The United Cotfab Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹45.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of United Cotfab Ltd is ₹78.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of United Cotfab Ltd is 3.6 and 1.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a United Cotfab Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of United Cotfab Ltd is ₹38.2 and ₹83.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
United Cotfab Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -44.76%, 6 Month at -42.63%, 3 Month at -17.41% and 1 Month at -1.14%.
