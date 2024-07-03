Summary

The Company was originally incorporated as United Cotfab LLP as a limited liability partnership under the provisions of the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 25, 2015, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Later on, United Cotfab LLP was converted from a limited liability partnership to a private limited company under Part I chapter XXI of the Companies Act, 2013, pursuant to a resolution passed in the Partners Meeting of the LLP dated September 15, 2023 and consequently, the name of the company was changed to United Cotfab Private Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated November 02, 2023 was issued to the company by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, United Cotfab Private Limited was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company pursuant to a resolution passed in the Extra- Ordinary General Meeting of the company dated December 04, 2023 and the name of the company was changed to United Cotfab Limited with a fresh certificate of incorporation dated December 14, 2023 issued to the company by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is promoted by Mr. Nirmalkumar Mangalchand Mittal and Mr. Gagan Nirmalkumar Mittal. The promoters have a combined experience of more than 55 years in the field of cotton textile industry.The company is engaged in the manufacturing of high quality open end yarn catering to the texti

