United Cotfab Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024 and to consider any other matter as may be decided by the Board. We hereby submits to stock exchange the outcome of board meeting held on November 14,2024 pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR)2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) Rectification with respect to the bifuration of Trade Payable in financial results as per accounting standard is made being intimated by BSE via email dated December 12, 2024. Please note no figures in financial was changed for the half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/12/2024)