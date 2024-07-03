United Cotfab Ltd Summary

The Company was originally incorporated as United Cotfab LLP as a limited liability partnership under the provisions of the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 25, 2015, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Later on, United Cotfab LLP was converted from a limited liability partnership to a private limited company under Part I chapter XXI of the Companies Act, 2013, pursuant to a resolution passed in the Partners Meeting of the LLP dated September 15, 2023 and consequently, the name of the company was changed to United Cotfab Private Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated November 02, 2023 was issued to the company by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, United Cotfab Private Limited was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company pursuant to a resolution passed in the Extra- Ordinary General Meeting of the company dated December 04, 2023 and the name of the company was changed to United Cotfab Limited with a fresh certificate of incorporation dated December 14, 2023 issued to the company by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is promoted by Mr. Nirmalkumar Mangalchand Mittal and Mr. Gagan Nirmalkumar Mittal. The promoters have a combined experience of more than 55 years in the field of cotton textile industry.The company is engaged in the manufacturing of high quality open end yarn catering to the textile industry. The manufacturing process adheres to stringent quality standards and is backed by advanced technology and machinery. The company follows a systematic approach that includes raw material selection, blending (if required), spinning, winding, and quality control. During the Financial Year 2020-23, Company was in the process acquisition of land admeasuring area of 7264 sq mtrs located at Village Timba, Taluka Daskroi, Ahmedabad, for setting up Manufacturing facility having an installed capacity of approx 9125 (MT) per annum. The companies Manufacturing facility is close to the rich cotton growing areas of Saurashtra region of Gujarat and Maharashtra. The company Company commenced the production of cotton yarn in April 2023. The Manufacturing facility is equipped with modern and automatic plant and machinery. The level of advancement determines the productivity of machines and labor, which in turn, determines the production and profitability of our Company. The companies technical team in spinning is well equipped with modern spinning technology and processing techniques by virtue of which the company is able to ensure quality yarn. Technology is a crucial aspect of the cotton yarn industry. The experienced team of technicians and operators ensure that every batch of open end yarn produced meets the highest quality parameters. The company has implemented a comprehensive quality management system that covers every stage of production. The company conducts rigorous testing and inspection of raw materials, intermediate products and final yarns to ensure they meet the specified standards. Till March, 2023, The company was engaged in the business of trading of cotton yarn. In April 2023, the Company commenced the manufacturing of open ended cotton yarn. Cotton yarn is a type of yarn that is made from cotton fibres. Cotton yarn comes in various thicknesses, known as yarn weights, which determine its suitability for different products. Common yarn weights include lace, fingering, sport, worsted, and bulky, each with its own characteristics and recommended uses. It is widely used in the textile industry for various applications, including knitting, weaving, and crocheting. Cotton yarn is known for its softness, breathability, and versatility, making it a popular choice for clothing, home textiles, and other fabric-based products.