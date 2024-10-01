iifl-logo-icon 1
United Cotfab Ltd AGM

40.05
(-1.11%)
Jan 15, 2025|01:30:00 PM

United Cotfab CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 20247 Sep 2024
We hereby submits the Newspaper Advertisement in regards to the Ensuing 1st Annual General Meeting and e-voting details therein pursuant to Section 108 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 30, 44 and 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) regulation, 2015 We hereby submitted to exchange the proceeding of the 1st Annual General Meeting of United Cotfab Limited held on September 30, 2024 through Video Conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024) The Company hereby submits to Exchange the voting results of 1st Annual General Meeting held on Monday, September 30, 2024. The Voting Results along with the Scrutinizer Report are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)

