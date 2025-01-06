iifl-logo-icon 1
United Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR United Textiles Ltd

United Textiles FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.02

Depreciation

-0.47

-0.25

-0.29

-0.29

Tax paid

-0.07

0

-0.01

0

Working capital

1.78

-0.06

0.02

0.06

Other operating items

Operating

1.25

-0.3

-0.28

-0.2

Capital expenditure

-1.01

1.52

0

-0.35

Free cash flow

0.24

1.21

-0.28

-0.55

Equity raised

14.88

14.81

14.78

14.73

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

6.17

1.85

0.74

0.85

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

21.29

17.87

15.24

15.02

