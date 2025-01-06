iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

United Textiles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.21
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR United Textiles Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

12.29

8.92

6.75

11.9

yoy growth (%)

37.69

32.12

-43.26

-11.72

Raw materials

-8.72

-6.15

-4.42

-8.98

As % of sales

70.95

68.99

65.52

75.43

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.29

-0.27

-0.32

As % of sales

2.43

3.28

4.12

2.71

Other costs

-2.47

-1.93

-1.5

-2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.16

21.67

22.3

16.82

Operating profit

0.79

0.53

0.54

0.59

OPM

6.44

6.03

8.05

5.02

Depreciation

-0.47

-0.25

-0.29

-0.29

Interest expense

-0.35

-0.29

-0.25

-0.3

Other income

0.06

0.02

0.01

0.02

Profit before tax

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.02

Taxes

-0.07

0

-0.01

0

Tax rate

-283.61

-1.47

-144.92

-27.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.05

0.01

0

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.05

0.01

0

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-483.25

-354.2

-130.24

-81.31

NPM

-0.42

0.15

-0.07

0.14

United Textiles : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR United Textiles Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.