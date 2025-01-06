Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
12.29
8.92
6.75
11.9
yoy growth (%)
37.69
32.12
-43.26
-11.72
Raw materials
-8.72
-6.15
-4.42
-8.98
As % of sales
70.95
68.99
65.52
75.43
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.29
-0.27
-0.32
As % of sales
2.43
3.28
4.12
2.71
Other costs
-2.47
-1.93
-1.5
-2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.16
21.67
22.3
16.82
Operating profit
0.79
0.53
0.54
0.59
OPM
6.44
6.03
8.05
5.02
Depreciation
-0.47
-0.25
-0.29
-0.29
Interest expense
-0.35
-0.29
-0.25
-0.3
Other income
0.06
0.02
0.01
0.02
Profit before tax
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.02
Taxes
-0.07
0
-0.01
0
Tax rate
-283.61
-1.47
-144.92
-27.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.05
0.01
0
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.05
0.01
0
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-483.25
-354.2
-130.24
-81.31
NPM
-0.42
0.15
-0.07
0.14
