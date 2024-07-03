iifl-logo-icon 1
United Textiles Ltd Share Price

17.21
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:48:00 PM

  • Open17.21
  • Day's High17.21
  • 52 Wk High22
  • Prev. Close17.21
  • Day's Low17.21
  • 52 Wk Low 14.73
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value34.99
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.16
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

United Textiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

17.21

Prev. Close

17.21

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

17.21

Day's Low

17.21

52 Week's High

22

52 Week's Low

14.73

Book Value

34.99

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.16

P/E

0

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

United Textiles Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

United Textiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

United Textiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.58%

Non-Promoter- 65.41%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 65.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

United Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.47

7.46

7.41

7.39

Net Worth

10.47

10.46

10.41

10.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

12.29

8.92

6.75

11.9

yoy growth (%)

37.69

32.12

-43.26

-11.72

Raw materials

-8.72

-6.15

-4.42

-8.98

As % of sales

70.95

68.99

65.52

75.43

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.29

-0.27

-0.32

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.02

Depreciation

-0.47

-0.25

-0.29

-0.29

Tax paid

-0.07

0

-0.01

0

Working capital

1.78

-0.06

0.02

0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

37.69

32.12

-43.26

-11.72

Op profit growth

47

-0.98

-8.98

-19.44

EBIT growth

21.96

17.62

-18.94

-21.37

Net profit growth

-483.25

-354.2

-130.24

-81.31

No Record Found

United Textiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT United Textiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Amit Bansal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sandeep Garg

Non Executive Director

Sonu Aggarwal

Whole Time Director

Vivek Aggarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aarti Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by United Textiles Ltd

Summary

United Textiles Ltd., was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 1st September 1993 at Hisar and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 14th September 1993 from the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana at New Delhi. The Company has 4 nos. Open End machines with double sided frame with totalling 1700 rotors for the manufacture of Cotton Yarn with an installed capacity of 4500 MT. United Textiles Ltd., is a new company and is presently engaged in setting up a cotton yarn manufacturing unit at Hissar, Haryana with an installed capacity of 2050 MT per annum. The company, being a new entrant in the industry, may fact the initial problem of market penetration and quality stablisation. However, the promoters have long experience in this trade and do not foresee any problem in this regard. Moreover the product of the company not being a branded product should not have any difficulties associated with brand creation and selling its products. For better quality yarn production the company will follow Open End Rotor Spinning Process which has good distinct advantages over the traditional ring spinning process in producing cotton yarn of more regular texture and better appearance. The availability of cotton is dependent on the cotton crop, which in turn depends on climate. About 99% of the area in Punjab and Haryana is under irrigation resulting in minimum fluctuation in production of cotton from one year to another, thus ensuring regular supply of raw material
Company FAQs

What is the United Textiles Ltd share price today?

The United Textiles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.21 today.

What is the Market Cap of United Textiles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of United Textiles Ltd is ₹5.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of United Textiles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of United Textiles Ltd is 0 and 0.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of United Textiles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a United Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of United Textiles Ltd is ₹14.73 and ₹22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of United Textiles Ltd?

United Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.27%, 3 Years at 8.48%, 1 Year at -4.28%, 6 Month at -2.44%, 3 Month at 5.78% and 1 Month at -3.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of United Textiles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of United Textiles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.58 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 65.42 %

