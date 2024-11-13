iifl-logo-icon 1
United Textiles Ltd Board Meeting

17.29
(0.46%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

United Textiles CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202422 Oct 2024
UNITED TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding Board meeting for Q.e. 30.09.2024
Board Meeting13 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
UNITED TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding Board Meeting for Quarterly Results for Q.E. 30.06.2024 Unaudited Quarterly Results for Q.E. 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202410 May 2024
UNITED TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION REGARDING BOARD MEETING FOR AUDITED RESULTS FOR QUARTER /YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024 Audited Quarterly and yearly results for the year ending 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
UNITED TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding board meeting for Quarterly Result for q.e. 31.12.2023 Quarterly Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

United Textiles: Related News

No Record Found

