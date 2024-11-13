|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|UNITED TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding Board meeting for Q.e. 30.09.2024
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|UNITED TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding Board Meeting for Quarterly Results for Q.E. 30.06.2024 Unaudited Quarterly Results for Q.E. 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|UNITED TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION REGARDING BOARD MEETING FOR AUDITED RESULTS FOR QUARTER /YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024 Audited Quarterly and yearly results for the year ending 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|UNITED TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding board meeting for Quarterly Result for q.e. 31.12.2023 Quarterly Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
