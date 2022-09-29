To

The Members,

UNITED TEXTILES LIMITED

Your directors have pleasure In presenting the 30th ANNUAL REPORT together with the Audited Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2023.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE W.R.T. OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

(Rs. in Lacs) PARTICULARS 2022-20 23 2021-2022 Revenue from Operation and Other Income 1658.73 1774.12 Profit/(Loss) before depreciation, Interest & Taxes 156.68 106.81 Depreciation & Amortization Expenses 112.13 68.35 Finance Cost 40.44 34.64 Profit/(Loss) before Taxes 4.11 3.82 Provision of Tax/Tax Paid (Incl. Deferred Taxation) 1.07 1.63 Profit/(Loss) after Tax 3.04 2.19

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

During the year the company has achieved gross revenue of Rs. T65S.73Lacs as compared to previous year of Rs. 1774.12Lacs. The company has earned cash profit before tax of Rsll6.24Lacs as compared to previous year Profit of Rs.72.14 Lacs. There has been more than 61% increase in cash profit while the turnover was somewhat less by 6.50% as compared to previous year. In the ensuing year the performance of the company is likely to be on higher side.

DIVIDEND

In order to conserve resources by the Company, the Board does not recommend any dividend for the financial year ended 31" March, 2023.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

Nounclaimed dividend was required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund in terms of Section 125 of tlie Companies Act, 2013.

SHARE CAPITAL

The paid up Equity Share Capital as on March 31,2023 was Rs. 3,00,00,000/-. During the year under review the company has not issued any shares or any convertible instruments.

RESERVES

The reserve and surplus at the end oftheyear under review is Rs. 745.88 Laconly.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, asstipulated under regulation 34 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") is asfollows:

Industry Structure and Development

i. In the past the industry has suffered due to various waves of COVID 19 break down .But presently the whole country has come out from the adverse effect of lockdown .

Opportunities and Threats

i. In India there could be a positive side for textile business as USA and EU customers who will be looking for alternative for China, may move to other countries such as Vietnam, Bangladesh, India, etc. Hence it is expected that demand will increase in textile fabrics for exports, but we need to ensure that we prepare ourselves to take the advantage of the expected business which might drift away from China.

Segmental Review and Analysis

i. The main Raw Material of our Company is cotton, which is based on Agricultural production of Cotton. The Production is dependent on Monsoon. In Indian climatic condition the monsoon is always an unpredictable factor. Sometimes there is heavy rainfall & sometime the drought situation is created, which affects the production of cotton to a great extent creating heavy fluctuation in raw material prices. However, the company has somewhat managed situation & earned profit during the year.

ii. The immediate focus shall be on improving the liquidity position of the company . It has already improved the liquidity position to some extent further the company will ensure the recovery of the outstanding and making the earliest dispatches of the finished goods inventory to have atighter control on the working capital and reigning in fixed costs to conserve cash.

Risks and Concerns

i. The heavy fluctuation in raw material prices will have negative impact across the industry . Also, there could be short time recessionary pressure due to high finance cost in view of repo rate increase by the RBI and money crunch in the market.

Outlook

i. Overall, the coming years are expected to be a tough for the textile industry and major focus shall be on cost cutting measures, improving productivity, reduction in wastage and efforts on taking quality to next level and deriving effi ciency to make p rodu cts furth er cost competitive.

ii. Further, the company plansto make some structural changes in organization to make it lean and agile and focus will be on giving improved services to customers to retain market share.

iii. However, with our good brand image and network in the market, We expect to be back on track soon.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR AD EQUACY

The Company maintains an adequate and effective Internal Control Systems commensurate with its size and complexity. The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation was observed.

HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT/ INDUSTRIALRELATIONS:

The industrial relations in all units of the Company continue to be cordial. The skills, experience and passion of our people facilitate deeper customer understanding and engaging relationships and strengthen our brand value. We continue to step up efforts to accelerate our value-based growth strategy and the overall development of human capital. We nurture our people by investing in their empowerment through learning and development, wellness and safety besides providing contemporary workplace facilities. Our underlying belief is that Human Resource Development to dayisaboutnurturing human resources and leveraging human capital towards the achievement of business goals. The Company is committed towards creation of opportunities for its employees that help attract, retain and develop a diverse workforce.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES (I.E. CHANGE AS COMPARED TO IMMEDIATE PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR) IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

There is significant changes of more than 25%as compared to the previous year in the following financial ratios.

S.NO RATIO % CHANGE REASON 1 Debt Equity Ratio 51.18% Change in ratio is due to increase in Total Debts 2 Debt service coverage ratio -33.42% Change in ratio is due to increase in Repayment of loan 3 Return on Equity Ratio 37.38% Change in ratio is due to increase in Profit 4 Net capital turnover ratio -3898% Change in Ratio is due to Decrease in Working Capital 5 Net profit ratio 53.29% Change in Ratio is due to Increase in Profit

DETAILED EXPLANATION W.R.T. CHANGE IN RETURN ON NET WORTH

The Company has maintained satisfactory performance ratios despite adverse market situation prevailing for a major partoftheyear. Return on Net Worth during the year is satisfactory ascomparedto thepreviousyear.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the provisions ofsectionl35 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has developed & implemented Risk Management Policy. However, Company has not come across any elementofriskwhich may threaten the existence of the Company.

VIGIL MECHANISM/ WHISTLE BLOWER POUCY

As required under section 177 (9) of the CompaniesAct, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Boards and its Powers) 2014 and Regulation 22 &46(2)(e) of SEBl(Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 , the Company has adopted a policy on vigil mechanism/whistle blower. The policy provides direct access to the Chairman oftheAudit Committee in case any employee should choose to reportor bring up a complaint. The company affirms that no one has been denied access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and also that no complaints were received during the year. The mechanism for the same is available on the Website of the Company at following link: www.unitedtextileslimited.com.

DIRECTORS & KEY MAN AG ERIAL PERSONNEL

- SH. VIVEK AGGARWAL, Director retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and, being eligible, offer himself for reappointment.

- All independent directors have given declaration that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(l)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015.

-The Board of Di rectors has duly appointed Company Secretary in the company during the year.

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of companies Act, 2013 and SE Bl( Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, the Board has carried out annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually including the Independent Directors as well the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Remuneration and Share Transfer committee. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out has been explained in Governance Report.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company has no subsidiaries, Joint ventures or Associate Companies & therefore the Company does not require filingthedetailsof financial performance ofSubsidiary/JointVenture/Associate Company in form

NOMINATION & REMUNERATION POLICY

The Companys Policy relating to appointment of Directors, payment of Managerial remuneration, Directors qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Directors and other related matters as provided under Section 178(3) of the CompaniesAct, 2013 is published on the website of the Company on www.unitedtextileslimited.com.

MEETINGS BOARD MEETING

During the year Four Board Meetingsand one independent directors meeting were held, the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, Secretarial Standards and "SEBI Listing Regulations" were adhered to while considering the time gap between two meetings

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The company ishaving an auditcommittee comprising of the following directors:

1. Sh. SandeepGarg,Chairman Non-Executive & Independent Director

2. Sh.AmitBansal, Member Non-Executive & IndependentDirector

3. Sh.Amit Kumar Aggarwal,Member Non Executive Director

MEETING

During the year Four Audit Committee Meetings were held, the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, Secretarial Standard sand "SEBI Listing Regulations" were complied in this respect.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Thecompanyishavinga Nomination & Remuneration Committee comprising of the following directors:

1. Sh. AmitBansal,,Chairman Non-Executive & Independent Director

2. Sh. SandeepGarg, Member Non-Executive & Independent Director

3. Sh.Amit Kumar Aggarwal, Member Non Executive Director

MEETING

During the year one Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings was held, the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, Secretarial Standards and "SEBI Listing Regulations" were complied in this respect.

STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

ThecompanyishavingaStakeholder Relationship Committee comp rising ofthe foil owing directors

1. Sh. SandeepGarg,Chairman Non-Executive & Independent Director

2. Sh. AmitBansal, Member Non-Executive & Independent Director

3. Sh.AmitKumar Aggarwal, Mem her Non Executive Director MEETING

During the year one Stakeholder Relationship Committee Meetings was held, the provisions of Companies Act,

2013, Secretarial Standardsand "SEBI Listing Regulations"were complied in this respect..

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITYSTATEMENT

Pursuant to section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the board of directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability,confirm that:

a) in the preparation ofthe annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023, the applicable accounting standard shave been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

b) that such accounting policies as mentioned in Notes to the Financial Statements have been selected and applied consistently and judgment and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view ofthe state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023 and ofthe profit ofthe Company for the year ended on that date;

c) that proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) that the annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis;

e) that systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable lawswere in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

f) that proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively.

RELATED PARTYTRANSACTIONS

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year under review were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. "There are no materially significant related party transactions during the year which may have a potential conflict with the interest ofthe Company at large. Necessary disclosures as required under the Indian Accounting Standards have been made in the notes to the Financial Statements. The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded and is available on the Companys website, None of the Directors had any pecuniary relationships or transactions vis-a-vis the Company except the remuneration .Therefore the provisions of Sub Section 1 of Section 188 read with Sub-Section (3) of Section 134 and

Rule 8(2) ofthe (Companies Accounts) Rules, 2014 are duly complied by the Company.

MATERIAL CHANGES

There are no significant material changes during the year which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS ORCOURTS

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

As per the provisions of Section 139,141 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder the Company at its 29th Annual General Meeting held on 29/09/2022 approved the appointment of M/S N.C. AGGARWAL & CO. Chartered Accountants (FRN No- 003273N) as Statutory Auditor for a period of 5 years commencing from the conclusion of 29th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 34th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies ( Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed Ms.Anju Jain (CP No.: 2728, ACS No: 11056), Company Secretary to undertake the secretarial audit of the company. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as Annexure 1. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark which needs any explanation in the Directors Report.

AUDITORS OBSERVATIONS

The auditors observations being self explanatory have been dulyexplained in thenotesto the accounts.

FRAUD REPORTED BY THE AUDITOR

No fraud reported by the Auditor for the period under review.

DEPOSITS

The company has not accepted any deposits from the public.

COST AUDITORS AND COST AUDIT REPORT:

Pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with The Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014,

the accounts and records are not required to be maintained by the Company.

INSURANCE

The Companys propertieshave been adequately insured.

COMPLIANCE OFGUIDEUNES OFSEBI/STOCKEXCHANGE

We have duly complied with all the guidelines issued by SEB:/Stock Exchange.Further the company has also Obtained the secretarial compliance report from the Company Secretary In Practice under which various Compliances of BSE/SEBI have been reported in detail and duly submitted to BSE.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed to maintain thehighest standards of Corporate Govern an ceand adhere to the Corporate Governancerequirements set out by the Securitiesand Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"). TheCompany has also implemented severalbest governance practices. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 15 of Securitiesand Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Company is exempt from filing or annexing the report on Corporate Governance with the Annual Report and also exempted from the requirement of certificate either from the auditors or practicing company secretaries regarding compliance of

conditionsof corporate governance Hence the same is not produced here.

ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule, 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is annexed herewith asAnnexure 2.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBIUTY REPORT

As stipulated under the regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, the Business Responsibility Report is mandatory for the top 1000 listed entities based on market capitalization (calculated as on March 31 of every financial year) and our company is not covered in above criteria.Hence, not required to include the Business Responsibility Statement

ANNUAL RETURN

As provided under Section 92(3) & 134(3)(a) of the Act, Annual Return for FY 2022-23shall be available on the website of the Company.

PARTICULARSOF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

The Company has not given any loan or provided any guarantee or made any investment covered under section 186 of the CompaniesAct, 2013.

PARTICULARSOF EMPLOYEES

There was no such employee of the Company who is covered under provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are provided in Annexure3 to this Report.

DISCLOSURE IN TERMS OF THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The company has in place a Policy for prevention of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition &Redressal) Act, 2013.

Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been setup to redress com plaints received regarding sexual harassment.

All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy.

The Company takes all necessary measures to ensure a harassment-free workplace and has instituted an Internal Complaints Committee for redressal of complaints and to prevent sexual harassment. During the year, there were no complaintsrelatingto sexual harassment.

SECRETARIALSTANDARDS

The Directors state that applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to Meetings of the Board of Directors andGeneral Meetings, respectively, have been duly followed by the Company.

ACKNOWLEDGMENT

Your directors are pleased to place on record their sincere gratitude to the Government Authorities, Financial Institutions, Bankers, Shareholders^ Customers, Dealers and Vendors for their continued and valuable co-operation and support to the Company.

Your directors express their deep appreciation for the devoted and sincere efforts put in by the members of the team at all levels of operations in the Company during the year, "file company feels confident of continued co-operation and efforts from them in future also.