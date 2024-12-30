iifl-logo-icon 1
Universal Office Automation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.37
(-3.90%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Universal Office Automation Ltd

Universal Office FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

-0.35

0.14

-0.33

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.08

-0.92

Working capital

-0.02

-0.38

2.3

-0.07

Other operating items

Operating

-0.02

-0.73

2.35

-1.33

Capital expenditure

0

0

2.18

-2.18

Free cash flow

-0.02

-0.73

4.53

-3.51

Equity raised

-24.97

-24.26

-26.04

-36.01

Investing

0

0.01

0.32

0

Financing

0

0

0.3

3.72

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-24.99

-24.99

-20.89

-35.81

