Universal Office Automation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
-0.35
0.14
-0.33
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.08
-0.92
Working capital
-0.02
-0.38
2.3
-0.07
Other operating items
Operating
-0.02
-0.73
2.35
-1.33
Capital expenditure
0
0
2.18
-2.18
Free cash flow
-0.02
-0.73
4.53
-3.51
Equity raised
-24.97
-24.26
-26.04
-36.01
Investing
0
0.01
0.32
0
Financing
0
0
0.3
3.72
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-24.99
-24.99
-20.89
-35.81
