Open₹8.37
Prev. Close₹8.71
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹8.37
Day's Low₹8.37
52 Week's High₹10.16
52 Week's Low₹3.88
Book Value₹1.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.26
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.65
14.65
14.65
14.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.77
-12.52
-12.49
-12.49
Net Worth
1.88
2.13
2.16
2.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
-0.03
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
-0.35
0.14
-0.33
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.08
-0.92
Working capital
-0.02
-0.38
2.3
-0.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-80.44
69.19
-43.57
113.04
EBIT growth
-99.61
-349.75
-142.79
296.58
Net profit growth
-99.61
-728.09
-98.61
-4,984.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
P S Ravishankar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rita Gupta
Independent Director
Vipin Kumar Gupta
Managing Director
SUNIL KUMAR SHRIVASTAVA
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
SASHI SEKHAR MISHRA
Independent Director
Vikram Shastry
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Naina Luthra
Independent Director
Pamela Srivastava
Summary
Universal Office Automation Limited was originally incorporated as HCL Hewlet-Packard Limited on 15th May,1991. The name of Company was changed to HCL Limited on 27th December,1991. On 8th February,1996, the name was changed to HCL Office Automation Limited and again to Universal Office Automation Limited on 31st August, 2006. The Companys primary line of business had been selling of office automation products and their after-sales service. HCL Peripherals Limited, the Holding Company was merged with HCL Corporation Limited vide Court Order dated 19th February, 2010. In terms of the Court Order, all investment held in name of HCL Peripherals Limited got vested in HCL Corporation Limited and accordingly HCL Corporation Limited became the Holding Company.
The Universal Office Automation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.37 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Universal Office Automation Ltd is ₹12.26 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Universal Office Automation Ltd is 0 and 6.79 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Universal Office Automation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Universal Office Automation Ltd is ₹3.88 and ₹10.16 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Universal Office Automation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.73%, 3 Years at 15.45%, 1 Year at 55.58%, 6 Month at 9.99%, 3 Month at 24.00% and 1 Month at -3.90%.
