iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Universal Office Automation Ltd Share Price

8.37
(-3.90%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.37
  • Day's High8.37
  • 52 Wk High10.16
  • Prev. Close8.71
  • Day's Low8.37
  • 52 Wk Low 3.88
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.23
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.26
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Universal Office Automation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

8.37

Prev. Close

8.71

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

8.37

Day's Low

8.37

52 Week's High

10.16

52 Week's Low

3.88

Book Value

1.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.26

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Universal Office Automation Ltd Corporate Action

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

Universal Office Automation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Universal Office Automation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.05%

Non-Promoter- 0.32%

Institutions: 0.32%

Non-Institutions: 38.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Universal Office Automation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.65

14.65

14.65

14.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.77

-12.52

-12.49

-12.49

Net Worth

1.88

2.13

2.16

2.16

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

-0.03

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

-0.35

0.14

-0.33

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.08

-0.92

Working capital

-0.02

-0.38

2.3

-0.07

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-80.44

69.19

-43.57

113.04

EBIT growth

-99.61

-349.75

-142.79

296.58

Net profit growth

-99.61

-728.09

-98.61

-4,984.09

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Universal Office Automation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Universal Office Automation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

P S Ravishankar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rita Gupta

Independent Director

Vipin Kumar Gupta

Managing Director

SUNIL KUMAR SHRIVASTAVA

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

SASHI SEKHAR MISHRA

Independent Director

Vikram Shastry

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Naina Luthra

Independent Director

Pamela Srivastava

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Universal Office Automation Ltd

Summary

Universal Office Automation Limited was originally incorporated as HCL Hewlet-Packard Limited on 15th May,1991. The name of Company was changed to HCL Limited on 27th December,1991. On 8th February,1996, the name was changed to HCL Office Automation Limited and again to Universal Office Automation Limited on 31st August, 2006. The Companys primary line of business had been selling of office automation products and their after-sales service. HCL Peripherals Limited, the Holding Company was merged with HCL Corporation Limited vide Court Order dated 19th February, 2010. In terms of the Court Order, all investment held in name of HCL Peripherals Limited got vested in HCL Corporation Limited and accordingly HCL Corporation Limited became the Holding Company.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Universal Office Automation Ltd share price today?

The Universal Office Automation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.37 today.

What is the Market Cap of Universal Office Automation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Universal Office Automation Ltd is ₹12.26 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Universal Office Automation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Universal Office Automation Ltd is 0 and 6.79 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Universal Office Automation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Universal Office Automation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Universal Office Automation Ltd is ₹3.88 and ₹10.16 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Universal Office Automation Ltd?

Universal Office Automation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.73%, 3 Years at 15.45%, 1 Year at 55.58%, 6 Month at 9.99%, 3 Month at 24.00% and 1 Month at -3.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Universal Office Automation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Universal Office Automation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.05 %
Institutions - 0.32 %
Public - 38.62 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Universal Office Automation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.