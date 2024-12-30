Universal Office Automation Ltd Management Discussions

The management is exploring new business opportunities and avenues that may be undertakenby the company in future. There is no information to be furnished under Management Discussion& Analysis during the year under review.

DISCLOSURES:

Related Party Transactions:

There were no contracts / transactions entered by the Company during the financial year under the year under review the Company had not enteredinto any contracts /arrangements/transactions with related parties and which could be considered as material in accordance with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions.

The policy on related party transactions approved the Board may be accessed on the Companys website www.uniofficeautomation.com

Disclosures of accounting treatment in preparation of financial statements:

The financial statement of the company is prepared in accordance with the Indian accounting standards (IND AS) as prescribed under the companies (Indian accounting standards) Rules, 2015 as amended time to time.

Disclosures in relation to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention,Prohibition and Redressal Act, 2013:

a. number of complaints filed during the financial year - Nil

b. number of complaints disposed of during the financial year - Nil

c. number of complaints pending as on end of the financial year. - Nil

d. Details of Non Compliance by the Company:

During the FY 2023 24 there was one instance of delay in filing e voting results under SEBI (Listing Obligations & DisclosureRequirements) Regulations, 2015

SHARES TRANSFERRED TO SUSPENSE ACCOUNT

There are no shares in the demat suspense account / unclaimed suspense account therefore no disclosure is required to be made in this report

CEO /CFO certification

The certificate from Mr Suresh Chand Sharma, Chief Financial Officer on the financial statement and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on March 31,2024 is placed at the end of the report.

Statutory Audit & Fee

M/s V NAGARAJAN & Co, Chartered Accountants, (FRN No 004879N) conducted the Statutory Audit for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. The company has paid an amount of Rs 1,00,000/- towards statutory audit fee to M/sV NAGARAJAN & Co, Chartered Accountants, Further, there no other services was rendered the by Auditor. There was no incidence of fraud reported by them with respect to the officers or employees of the Company.