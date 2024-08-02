AGM 28/08/2024 Dear Sir(S) Thirty second annual general meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on August 28, 2024. please find enclosed notice sent to the shareholders today. Regards Naina Luthra 9599114981 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024) Dear Sir(s) Thirty Second Annual General Meeting of the Company was held through VC/ OAVM on 28th August 2024, at 3:30 PM. The following resolutions were approved by means of remote e-voting and e-voting during the meeting: 1. Adoption of financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024 along with the report of the board , Auditor and other reports thereon. 2. Re-appointment of Ms Rita Gupta as director liable to retire by rotation 3. Appointment of V Nagarajan & Co , chartered accountants as statutory auditor of the company. 4. Re -appointment of Mr Sunil Kumar Shrivastava as Managing Director. 5. Appointment of Ms Pamela Srivastava as Independent Director of the Company. Accordingly, pursuant to the Reg 44 (3) of the SEBI Listing provisions results of the e-voting along with the Scrutinizer Report is being submitted to the Stock Exchange for its record and dissemination amongst the shareholders. Read less.. Dear Sir(s) Members of the Company have appointed V Nagarajan & Co, chartered Accountants (FRN 004879N) as statutory Auditor of the company for a term of five years from the conclusion of 32nd AGM till the conclusion of the 37th AGM of the Company. Accordingly, disclosure under Reg 30 of the SEBI Listing provisions is being submitted to the Stock Exchange. Sd/- Naina Luthra Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024) Dear Sir / Madam Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing provisions, Gist of the proceedings of the 32nd Annual General meeting of the company was uploaded at the website of BSE Limited, through announcement ID 7815796 dated August 29, 2024. However the there was a delay in submission of the disclosure in respect of Gist of the AGM and accordingly revised disclosure mentioning the reasons of delay is being submitted herewith . Kindly take the same on your records. Thanks & Regards, Sd/- Naina Luthra 9599114981 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)