Universal Office Automation Ltd Company Summary

Universal Office Automation Ltd Summary

Universal Office Automation Limited was originally incorporated as HCL Hewlet-Packard Limited on 15th May,1991. The name of Company was changed to HCL Limited on 27th December,1991. On 8th February,1996, the name was changed to HCL Office Automation Limited and again to Universal Office Automation Limited on 31st August, 2006. The Companys primary line of business had been selling of office automation products and their after-sales service. HCL Peripherals Limited, the Holding Company was merged with HCL Corporation Limited vide Court Order dated 19th February, 2010. In terms of the Court Order, all investment held in name of HCL Peripherals Limited got vested in HCL Corporation Limited and accordingly HCL Corporation Limited became the Holding Company.

